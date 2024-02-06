All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsNovember 1, 2020

Women of Excellence: Mia Pohlman

Mia Pohlman is the writer and editor of special publications at Rustmedia, where she edits three regional magazines: the women’s magazine Flourish, the health and active living magazine mind + body, and the magazine for the 50+ plus crowd The Best Years (TBY). ...

story image illustation

Mia Pohlman is the writer and editor of special publications at rustmedia, where she edits three regional magazines: the women’s magazine Flourish, the health and active living magazine mind + body, and the magazine for the 50+ plus crowd The Best Years (TBY). Mia also serves as the content adviser for Arrow, Southeast Missouri State University’s student newspaper, and is the former editor of B Magazine, The Southeast Missourian’s business magazine.

In addition to the magazines she edits, Mia’s poetry, essays, and journalism have appeared in Presence: A Journal of Catholic Poetry, Midwest Review, The Other Journal, and the St. Louis Review. She currently writes a bi-weekly faith column for the Southeast Missourian newspaper, which she has done since 2011.

Mia received her Master of Arts in English and Master of Arts in Education in secondary education degrees from Truman State University. While earning her graduate degrees, she designed and taught Writing as Critical Thinking and Creative Writing courses for two years as a graduate teaching assistant and was named Truman State University’s nominee for the Midwest Association of Graduate Schools Excellence in Teaching Award.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

From 2014-2015, Mia served as a Fulbright English Teaching Fellow to Athens, Greece, where she taught English at the Hellenic-American Education Foundation (HAEF).

Mia takes every opportunity to pour into the people around her- especially young people. She serves her church in Apple Creek, Missouri as the youth director and she is the founder of Here., a literary magazine in which high school students publish their writing and artwork. Mia also encourages students through Writers + Artists in the Schools a program developed to help Southeast Missouri high school students understand how they can pursue a career in the arts after graduation.

Please join us in a Zonta round of applause for 2020 Woman of Excellence—Mia Pohlman.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 26
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer be...
NewsOct. 25
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increas...
NewsOct. 25
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck stee...
NewsOct. 25
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to R...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
NewsOct. 24
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
NewsOct. 24
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
NewsOct. 24
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
UPDATED: Woman found; Cape Girardeau police seek help finding missing person
NewsOct. 24
UPDATED: Woman found; Cape Girardeau police seek help finding missing person
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
NewsOct. 24
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
NewsOct. 24
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
NewsOct. 23
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
Ex-St. Louis prosecutor admits she misused public funds and avoids criminal charges
NewsOct. 23
Ex-St. Louis prosecutor admits she misused public funds and avoids criminal charges
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy