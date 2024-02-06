Women of Excellence: Mia Pohlman

Mia Pohlman is the writer and editor of special publications at rustmedia, where she edits three regional magazines: the women’s magazine Flourish, the health and active living magazine mind + body, and the magazine for the 50+ plus crowd The Best Years (TBY). Mia also serves as the content adviser for Arrow, Southeast Missouri State University’s student newspaper, and is the former editor of B Magazine, The Southeast Missourian’s business magazine.

In addition to the magazines she edits, Mia’s poetry, essays, and journalism have appeared in Presence: A Journal of Catholic Poetry, Midwest Review, The Other Journal, and the St. Louis Review. She currently writes a bi-weekly faith column for the Southeast Missourian newspaper, which she has done since 2011.

Mia received her Master of Arts in English and Master of Arts in Education in secondary education degrees from Truman State University. While earning her graduate degrees, she designed and taught Writing as Critical Thinking and Creative Writing courses for two years as a graduate teaching assistant and was named Truman State University’s nominee for the Midwest Association of Graduate Schools Excellence in Teaching Award.