Women of Excellence: Lisa Nice

Lisa Nice graduated from Notre Dame High School and went on to Central Missouri State in Warrensburg, where she majored in communication disorders. She met her husband Jeremy in Warrensburg and then returned to Cape Girardeau to earn her MA from SEMO. Lisa worked as a speech language pathologist at Saint Francis Healthcare System for six years, and then chose to stay home to care for and homeschool her growing family.

Then in 2015, the Lord began working powerfully in Lisa’s family. She and Jeremy felt called to simplify their lives and prayed for transformation. They felt Jesus call them in deeper to a relationship with him and into living a life for Him. In Spring 2018, they went to Louisiana to experience familymissionscompany.com a nonprofit started in 1997 to train and send out missionaries. During that weekend, the calling they felt was cemented in place, and they entered the training program in the fall of 2018 along with their four children.