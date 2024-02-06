Women of Excellence: LaKenya Taylor

LaKenya Taylor A.K.A. The Money Clues Lady, is a wife, mother, mentor and friend to many. She has served the community and region repeatedly with her gifts and service. One gift arose when LaKenya noticed a local need, and Pad It was birthed to provide feminine hygiene products to women and girls in need of them. Since then, 40 schools and several women’s shelters in Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois have benefitted thanks to the many businesses, nonprofits, churches, and people that donated. To date, Pad It has given out nearly 60 thousand feminine hygiene products. An outreach under Lighthouse United in Cape Girardeau, a church Pastored by Dr. Adrian Taylor Jr., Pad It is continuously working to reach out to meet this basic need.

Making use of her MBA, LaKenya is a money coach, who volunteers her time to teach financial literacy to children and adults in our community, including those recovering from drug and alcohol abuse through the One City program and also mentors young parents in financial matters through Options for Women. LaKenya has offered over 40 free classes in the community to help those in need of good credit, budgeting help, and more.