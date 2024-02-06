Women of Excellence: LaKenya Taylor

LaKenya Taylor A.K.A. The Money Clues Lady, is a wife, mother, mentor and friend to many. She has served the community and region repeatedly with her gifts and service. One gift arose when LaKenya noticed a local need, and Pad It was birthed to provide feminine hygiene products to women and girls in need of them. Since then, 40 schools and several women’s shelters in Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois have benefitted thanks to the many businesses, nonprofits, churches, and people that donated. To date, Pad It has given out nearly 60 thousand feminine hygiene products. An outreach under Lighthouse United in Cape Girardeau, a church Pastored by Dr. Adrian Taylor Jr., Pad It is continuously working to reach out to meet this basic need.
Making use of her MBA, LaKenya is a money coach, who volunteers her time to teach financial literacy to children and adults in our community, including those recovering from drug and alcohol abuse through the One City program and also mentors young parents in financial matters through Options for Women. LaKenya has offered over 40 free classes in the community to help those in need of good credit, budgeting help, and more.
The methods of LaKenya’s financial education extend outside the classroom. She has even written a book called “My Dress is Black, Never Red” to help those struggling with finances to get out of the red and into the black. She recently released a children’s book entitled “Two Dimes” which teaches children to put God first.
LaKenya is also a co-host of a TV show called “Faith Focus”. See tayloredinsight.com for more information. Taylored Insight, LLC is a financial business that helps individuals and those within organizations, businesses, schools, and churches to enhance their knowledge and implementation of personal finance. Recently, LaKenya added a new component to her business, a bookkeeping service to help small businesses by utilizing her 14 years of experience in accounting.
Please join us in applauding, LaKenya Taylor, a former Zontian and 2020 Woman of Excellence.
