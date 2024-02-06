Women of Excellence: Krista Baker

Despite her busy family life, Krista still finds time to volunteer and give back to her community. She has volunteered with Birthright since 2015 serving in both the Cape Girardeau and Marble Hill offices. She is also a board member and the social media administrator for the organization. In addition to her work at Birthright, Krista serves as the Assistant Director of Southeastern University Partner Site at Cape First Church, where she is extremely active. Among her service to the church, Krista has volunteered in the children’s ministry, served as an usher and participated in both the church’s women’s ministry and bereavement ministry. Her children have learned well the lesson of “serving others'' both from their church and their parents.

Like many local organizations, Birthright had to face a myriad of challenges resulting from the COVID 19 pandemic while serving vulnerable clients within our community. The staff and volunteers exhibited amazing stamina and creativity, finding ways to serve the increasing needs in the community while still maintaining a safe environment of volunteers and clients. Krista appreciates the struggles her friends from Birthright are experiencing. Twenty years ago, she was unemployed, without insurance, homeless, pregnant, and alone. Coming home to a loving support system was the best choice, and she is so glad she did. She realizes she had an education, job training and a stable family as well as a community of people who surrounded her and helped her navigate challenges associated with unplanned motherhood. This type of support system is what she and the volunteers at Birthright strive to provide for new moms. They listen, love and support these moms in practical ways until the child is 3 years old.

Please join me in a Zonta round of applause for a 2020 Woman of Excellence--Krista Baker.