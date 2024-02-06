All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsNovember 1, 2020

Women of Excellence: Krista Baker

Krista Baker, a Cape Girardeau native and graduate of Cape Central High School, earned her bachelor’s degree in Nursing from University of Kentucky. Over the years she has served in many roles as a nurse; including time spent as a circulating nurse in surgery, as a traveling nurse and as a clinical instructor. She has worked at both Southeast Missouri Hospital and St. Francis Medical Center as well as doing some work across state lines...

story image illustation

Krista Baker, a Cape Girardeau native and graduate of Cape Central High School, earned her bachelor’s degree in Nursing from University of Kentucky. Over the years she has served in many roles as a nurse; including time spent as a circulating nurse in surgery, as a traveling nurse and as a clinical instructor. She has worked at both Southeast Missouri Hospital and St. Francis Medical Center as well as doing some work across state lines.

Krista and her husband, Keith, a biopharmaceutical representative, have four amazing children who range from SEMO students to a Cape Central student to the youngest who is 9 and taught at home. She was instrumental in establishing and serving on the Executive Board of the first area homeschool co-op, growing it from 5 families to over 200 and two campuses.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Despite her busy family life, Krista still finds time to volunteer and give back to her community. She has volunteered with Birthright since 2015 serving in both the Cape Girardeau and Marble Hill offices. She is also a board member and the social media administrator for the organization. In addition to her work at Birthright, Krista serves as the Assistant Director of Southeastern University Partner Site at Cape First Church, where she is extremely active. Among her service to the church, Krista has volunteered in the children’s ministry, served as an usher and participated in both the church’s women’s ministry and bereavement ministry. Her children have learned well the lesson of “serving others'' both from their church and their parents.

Like many local organizations, Birthright had to face a myriad of challenges resulting from the COVID 19 pandemic while serving vulnerable clients within our community. The staff and volunteers exhibited amazing stamina and creativity, finding ways to serve the increasing needs in the community while still maintaining a safe environment of volunteers and clients. Krista appreciates the struggles her friends from Birthright are experiencing. Twenty years ago, she was unemployed, without insurance, homeless, pregnant, and alone. Coming home to a loving support system was the best choice, and she is so glad she did. She realizes she had an education, job training and a stable family as well as a community of people who surrounded her and helped her navigate challenges associated with unplanned motherhood. This type of support system is what she and the volunteers at Birthright strive to provide for new moms. They listen, love and support these moms in practical ways until the child is 3 years old.

Please join me in a Zonta round of applause for a 2020 Woman of Excellence--Krista Baker.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 26
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer be...
NewsOct. 25
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increas...
NewsOct. 25
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck stee...
NewsOct. 25
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to R...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
NewsOct. 24
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
NewsOct. 24
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
NewsOct. 24
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
UPDATED: Woman found; Cape Girardeau police seek help finding missing person
NewsOct. 24
UPDATED: Woman found; Cape Girardeau police seek help finding missing person
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
NewsOct. 24
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
NewsOct. 24
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
NewsOct. 23
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
Ex-St. Louis prosecutor admits she misused public funds and avoids criminal charges
NewsOct. 23
Ex-St. Louis prosecutor admits she misused public funds and avoids criminal charges
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy