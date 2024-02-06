Women of Excellence: Gwen Maloney

When not working at the clinic, Gwen is active in the local 4H Club where she has served as a Leader for 15 years. In addition, she has been the 4H Superintendent of Goats and Sheep for 24 years in Cape County.

But Gwen’s service is not confined to the Cape Girardeau area or even the Southeast Missouri region. For eight years she served as the President of the Jamaican Christian Medical Mission where she organized and participated in medical mission trips to Jamaica. Gwen and her team provided basic health assessments, minor surgical procedures, medications, first aid, dental treatment, basic eye exams, fitting for eyeglasses and hearing exams and treatment to a population which, otherwise would not have had access to these basis health services.

Like many of our nominees this year, Gwen has invested a lifetime of service in our community for which we are grateful. Please join us in a heartfelt Zonta round of applause for 2020 Woman of Excellence - Gwen Maloney.