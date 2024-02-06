All sections
NewsNovember 1, 2020

Women of Excellence: Gwen Maloney

Gwen Maloney has been a nurse for 37 years practicing and serving communities in Cape Girardeau and abroad. Maloney’s professional credentials include RN, BSN and Certified Neurological RN. Gwen has served as the CEO of Samaritan Regional Health Clinic here in Cape Girardeau for the past nine years. ...

story image illustation

Gwen Maloney has been a nurse for 37 years practicing and serving communities in Cape Girardeau and abroad. Maloney’s professional credentials include RN, BSN and Certified Neurological RN.

Gwen has served as the CEO of Samaritan Regional Health Clinic here in Cape Girardeau for the past nine years. She and others at the clinic provide a wide array of medical services to vulnerable and under-served populations with a focus on disease prevention and continuity of care in an effort to improve positive health outcomes for their patients.

When not working at the clinic, Gwen is active in the local 4H Club where she has served as a Leader for 15 years. In addition, she has been the 4H Superintendent of Goats and Sheep for 24 years in Cape County.

But Gwen’s service is not confined to the Cape Girardeau area or even the Southeast Missouri region. For eight years she served as the President of the Jamaican Christian Medical Mission where she organized and participated in medical mission trips to Jamaica. Gwen and her team provided basic health assessments, minor surgical procedures, medications, first aid, dental treatment, basic eye exams, fitting for eyeglasses and hearing exams and treatment to a population which, otherwise would not have had access to these basis health services.

Like many of our nominees this year, Gwen has invested a lifetime of service in our community for which we are grateful. Please join us in a heartfelt Zonta round of applause for 2020 Woman of Excellence - Gwen Maloney.

