Women of Excellence: Andrea Roseman

Andrea Roseman was born and raised in the Bootheel. She is married to her high school sweetheart, Chris, and has two children, Grant and Merideth. She graduated from Southeast Missouri State with a bachelor’s degree in Child Development and for the past 13 years she has been homeschooling her children.

In 2012, God called Andrea to start Access Ministry at Lynwood Church in Cape Girardeau. This ministry supports families with teens and adults that have special needs. What started as a realization that some families were not able to attend church on Sundays because their adult children had no place to go, has now grown into a thriving ministry that seeks to support the whole family, not just on Sundays, but throughout the week as well. Remaining connected to her Access friends throughout COVID-19 has been a challenge which she has wisely and earnestly risen to.

In addition to leading Access, Andrea gives piano lessons, and is an advocate for Tick Borne Conditions United, an organization which raises awareness and supports people suffering from tick borne disease/allergy. In January, Andrea and her children were invited by TBCU to travel to Washington DC to present about the challenges that go along with her son’s tick related food allergy, Alpha Gal. The presentation, designed to form a plan that will allow for more education for medical professionals concerning tick borne related diseases/allergies, is intended to be presented to Congress.