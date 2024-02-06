Women of Achievement: Sara Bradshaw

Sara Bradshaw is a trailblazer. Like a Daniel Boone sort of trailblazer. The woods are her office, classroom, and home. She leads women into the wilderness and helps them discover themselves. She uses nature as a tool to build up others’ skills and confidence.
Bradshaw brags about her childhood and how her parents “taught me the value of stepping outside of what a “normal” ladies’ roles might be.” They also instilled in her a passion to follow her dreams.
After classroom teaching for 11 years, Bradshaw started down a new trail and joined the Missouri Department of Conservation as a Conservation Educator. Then, just like a dream come true, she was teaching outdoors.
When asked, Bradshaw will tell you her favorite part of the job is leading hunts for women. Through these hunts, she has shown women in the region that they can excel at a predominantly male sport.
Undoubtedly Bradshaw’s favorite time is family time outdoors. She, her husband, Brandon, and daughter, Hadley create many memories as a family. They also enjoy camping weekends with their extended family.
Sara says her goal is to reach out and involve as many individuals as possible in outdoor activities, especially ladies, youth, and persons with disabilities. In Sara’s words. “I feel that everyone deserves the right to enjoy and utilize the rich natural resources of our region no matter age, gender, or ability. As I encourage these individuals to hunt and engage in outdoor activities, I show them the love for being outdoors with family and friends and learning the adventure of each trip. These are priceless experiences that cannot be bought and will be treasured for a lifetime.”
Please join us in congratulating Sara Bradshaw as one of the nominees for the Cape Girardeau Zonta Club’s 2021 Woman of Achievement Award.
