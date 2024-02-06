Women of Achievement: Sara Bradshaw

Sara Bradshaw is a trailblazer. Like a Daniel Boone sort of trailblazer. The woods are her office, classroom, and home. She leads women into the wilderness and helps them discover themselves. She uses nature as a tool to build up others’ skills and confidence.

Bradshaw brags about her childhood and how her parents “taught me the value of stepping outside of what a “normal” ladies’ roles might be.” They also instilled in her a passion to follow her dreams.

After classroom teaching for 11 years, Bradshaw started down a new trail and joined the Missouri Department of Conservation as a Conservation Educator. Then, just like a dream come true, she was teaching outdoors.