Women of Achievement nominee: Amy Emmenderfer

Amy Emmenderfer is not just the principal of Clippard Elementary School, she is the biggest cheerleader for and inspiration to her faculty, staff, and students. She encourages and inspires her staff, which includes 56 women–many of whom are just starting their careers in education–to reach their full potential. Inspired by teachers and administrators that came before her and encouraged her, Amy is committed to success at Clippard Elementary.

Amy graduated from Cape Central High School and earned degrees in Communication Disorders and Elementary Education from Southeast Missouri State University and Central Methodist University respectively. She continued her education with two masters degrees, one in Curriculum and Instruction and the other in Elementary Administration, from William Woods University. Amy began her career in education as a Speech Implementer for the Ripley RII, Ripley Co RIV, and Naylor R1 districts before joining the Cape Girardeau Public School District in 2001. With CGPS, she has served as a speech implementer, first and second grade teacher, reading specialist, and principal intern, before becoming the principal at Clippard.