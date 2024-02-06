Women of Achievement: Dr. Tamara Zellars Buck

Dr. Tamara Zellars Buck is as committed to this region as she is her students. As professor and chair of the Department of Mass Media at Southeast Missouri State University, Dr. Buck is a teacher, scholar and author who has been recognized for her work as faculty adviser to the Arrow student newspaper which under her guidance has won numerous statewide and national college media awards.

“Watching students find their joy as they find their place in this industry is the most meaningful thing to me,” she said. “Students don’t always know what they want to do when they come to this department, and I love watching them get that moment when they find that dream job and feel that true joy in what they’re doing.”

Dr. Buck earned her JD emphasizing intellectual property law from The University of Memphis, and her Master of Administration-Public Administration and Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication-Journalism from Southeast Missouri State University, where she served as Southeast’s first African American editor of the Arrow.