Women more likely to be victims of scammers, BBB warns, offers advice

Scammers are becoming more sophisticated than ever, and women are statistically slightly more likely to fall prey to a scammer — although men tend to lose more money when they fall victim, said Whitney Quick, regional director of the Better Business Bureau in Cape Girardeau.

Quick spoke as part of a Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce program to better equip women to navigate potential pitfalls, though she said the principles apply to anyone, Thursday at Rosati’s Pizza in Cape Girardeau.

The top means of contact scammers use is by phone, Quick said.

“If you don’t know the number, don’t answer,” she said, adding she’s been called by her own phone number before, and that was a scammer — not, she quipped, herself calling from the future.

Online, a good first step is to check the URL, Quick said: If a URL begins with “https,” that “s” stands for “secure.”

Employment scams are prevalent in the region, Quick said.

These include work-from-home, “be your own boss” situations, Quick said, and often appear as data entry or secret-shopper jobs.

“Legitimate jobs don’t charge applicants,” Quick said.

It’s also important to protect personal information, she said, and to research the company online rather than follow links in emails.

“If it seems too good to be true, it probably is,” said Kim Voelker, chamber vice president.

Quick said she herself fell prey to a scam when she made an online purchase: 10 tubes of mascara for $50, which seemed like a great deal, until they arrived, and instead of mascara, the tubes contained ink.

“It smelled like broken pens,” Quick said.

Online boutiques could have issues, Quick said, adding it’s important to check the site’s return policy, to shop with credit cards and to check the company out online by searching for “company name BBB.”