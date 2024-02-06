All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 13, 2023

Woman shot during struggle in Scott City

A struggle between two people resulted in one of them being shot, according to Scott City police. A social media post said officers responded Sunday, Oct. 8, to a report of a female with a gunshot wound. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a female with an apparent gunshot wound, the post said...

Southeast Missourian
Megan Heffner
Megan Heffner

A struggle between two people resulted in one of them being shot, according to Scott City police.

A social media post said officers responded Sunday, Oct. 8, to a report of a female with a gunshot wound. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a female with an apparent gunshot wound, the post said. Their investigation found the female had allegedly discharged a firearm and threatened two people. One of the people was armed and tried to disarm the female. During the struggle, the person’s firearm discharged, striking the woman. She was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Police identified her as Megan Heffner.

Scott County Prosecuting Attorney Don Cobb has charged Heffner with two counts of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and stealing. She is being held in Scott County jail without bond.

The post also said the police department and Scott City E-911 center used new technology to assist in the incident. The technology was able to pinpoint the location of a cellphone call made to 911. Weak cellphone service in the area prevented the caller and dispatch personnel from conversing, but a text message went through, allowing the caller to livestream directly with the communications center. An officer on patrol was able to use an in-car data terminal to track the cell call and respond to the scene within two minutes.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 3
Gun violence conference set for Wednesday in Miner
NewsNov. 2
Photo Gallery: Cape Comic Con 2024
NewsNov. 2
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24
NewsNov. 1
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
NewsNov. 1
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
NewsNov. 1
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
NewsOct. 31
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
NewsOct. 31
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
NewsOct. 31
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
NewsOct. 31
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
NewsOct. 31
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
NewsOct. 31
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy