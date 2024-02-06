Woman shot during struggle in Scott City

A struggle between two people resulted in one of them being shot, according to Scott City police.
A social media post said officers responded Sunday, Oct. 8, to a report of a female with a gunshot wound. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a female with an apparent gunshot wound, the post said. Their investigation found the female had allegedly discharged a firearm and threatened two people. One of the people was armed and tried to disarm the female. During the struggle, the person’s firearm discharged, striking the woman. She was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police identified her as Megan Heffner.
Scott County Prosecuting Attorney Don Cobb has charged Heffner with two counts of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and stealing. She is being held in Scott County jail without bond.
The post also said the police department and Scott City E-911 center used new technology to assist in the incident. The technology was able to pinpoint the location of a cellphone call made to 911. Weak cellphone service in the area prevented the caller and dispatch personnel from conversing, but a text message went through, allowing the caller to livestream directly with the communications center. An officer on patrol was able to use an in-car data terminal to track the cell call and respond to the scene within two minutes.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.