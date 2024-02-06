Woman shot during struggle in Scott City

A struggle between two people resulted in one of them being shot, according to Scott City police.

A social media post said officers responded Sunday, Oct. 8, to a report of a female with a gunshot wound. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a female with an apparent gunshot wound, the post said. Their investigation found the female had allegedly discharged a firearm and threatened two people. One of the people was armed and tried to disarm the female. During the struggle, the person’s firearm discharged, striking the woman. She was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.