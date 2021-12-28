Woman pleads not guilty to boyfriend's murder

Brittany Wilson pleaded not guilty in court Monday to charges involving the alleged murder of her boyfriend on Christmas Eve.

Cape Girardeau police arrested Wilson, 32, after a 911 call she made Dec. 24. Officers said Wilson told police she murdered her boyfriend with a sword.

Wilson appeared in court via video conference Monday for an arraignment.

According to a probable-cause statement written by officer Douglas Hays, Wilson said she stabbed her boyfriend to "set him free" of entities living inside his body.

Cape Girardeau police officers responded to a 911 call made by Wilson in the 300 block of Barberry Street at approximately 11:05 p.m.

Upon arriving, officers found Wilson standing in the doorway of the residence with a sword in the front yard.

Wilson's boyfriend was dead in the house's downstairs master bedroom with multiple stab wounds.