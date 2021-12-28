All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsDecember 28, 2021

Woman pleads not guilty to boyfriend's murder

Brittany Wilson pleaded not guilty in court Monday to charges involving the alleged murder of her boyfriend on Christmas Eve. Cape Girardeau police arrested Wilson, 32, after a 911 call she made Dec. 24. Officers said Wilson told police she murdered her boyfriend with a sword...

Monica Obradovic
Brittany Wilson
Brittany Wilson

Brittany Wilson pleaded not guilty in court Monday to charges involving the alleged murder of her boyfriend on Christmas Eve.

Cape Girardeau police arrested Wilson, 32, after a 911 call she made Dec. 24. Officers said Wilson told police she murdered her boyfriend with a sword.

Wilson appeared in court via video conference Monday for an arraignment.

According to a probable-cause statement written by officer Douglas Hays, Wilson said she stabbed her boyfriend to "set him free" of entities living inside his body.

Cape Girardeau police officers responded to a 911 call made by Wilson in the 300 block of Barberry Street at approximately 11:05 p.m.

Upon arriving, officers found Wilson standing in the doorway of the residence with a sword in the front yard.

Wilson's boyfriend was dead in the house's downstairs master bedroom with multiple stab wounds.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Wilson told Hays she and her boyfriend took meth earlier in the day, according to Hays' statement.

She claimed Foster harvested body parts from people. Wilson also said she believed for the past several months that entities lived inside her boyfriend's body.

At a time when Wilson said she thought one of the entities took over, Wilson grabbed a sword from under her side of the bed and allegedly stabbed her boyfriend in the upper torso, according to Hays' statement. Hays wrote Wilson then stabbed her boyfriend two more times.

Wilson told officers her boyfriend said "I don't want to die" shortly after she stabbed him. She said she then called the police, Hays wrote.

Officers took Wilson into custody without incident, officers said in a release.

Wilson faces charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. She is being held in lieu of a $2 million cash-only bond.

Wilson's arraignment will continue Thursday to see whether she qualifies for the services of a public defender.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 project list to be presented at ...
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Si...
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-through ...
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repair...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
NewsNov. 25
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
NewsNov. 25
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy