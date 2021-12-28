Woman pleads not guilty to boyfriend's murder

Brittany Wilson pleaded not guilty in court Monday to charges involving the alleged murder of her boyfriend on Christmas Eve.
Cape Girardeau police arrested Wilson, 32, after a 911 call she made Dec. 24. Officers said Wilson told police she murdered her boyfriend with a sword.
Wilson appeared in court via video conference Monday for an arraignment.
According to a probable-cause statement written by officer Douglas Hays, Wilson said she stabbed her boyfriend to "set him free" of entities living inside his body.
Cape Girardeau police officers responded to a 911 call made by Wilson in the 300 block of Barberry Street at approximately 11:05 p.m.
Upon arriving, officers found Wilson standing in the doorway of the residence with a sword in the front yard.
Wilson's boyfriend was dead in the house's downstairs master bedroom with multiple stab wounds.
Wilson told Hays she and her boyfriend took meth earlier in the day, according to Hays' statement.
She claimed Foster harvested body parts from people. Wilson also said she believed for the past several months that entities lived inside her boyfriend's body.
At a time when Wilson said she thought one of the entities took over, Wilson grabbed a sword from under her side of the bed and allegedly stabbed her boyfriend in the upper torso, according to Hays' statement. Hays wrote Wilson then stabbed her boyfriend two more times.
Wilson told officers her boyfriend said "I don't want to die" shortly after she stabbed him. She said she then called the police, Hays wrote.
Officers took Wilson into custody without incident, officers said in a release.
Wilson faces charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. She is being held in lieu of a $2 million cash-only bond.
Wilson's arraignment will continue Thursday to see whether she qualifies for the services of a public defender.
