Woman of Achievement Award: Gwen Maloney

Gwen Maloney’s decision to become a nurse was a response to the premature death of her father due to a medication error. Her professional credentials include RN, BSN, and Certified Neurological RN.

Maloney began her nursing career at St. Francis Medical Center. She then worked for 28 years at Southeast Health’s ICU where she served as a Charge Nurse and then Lead Neuro Charge Nurse. For five of those years, she served as Neurological Care Coordinator.

When not busy with her nursing career, Maloney serves in other ways. She was a

4-H leader and Fair Superintendent for 30 years. She currently serves on the board for Slow Foods, a nonprofit that teaches people methods for sustainable living.