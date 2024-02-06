Woman accused of fatal store stabbing arrested days before

BRECKENRIDGE HILLS, Mo. -- Police in two St. Louis suburbs had arrested a Tennessee woman twice in the days before she allegedly stabbed a stranger to death inside an area store.

St. Ann police arrested Cameka Cathey for fleeing from officers investigating a call about a suspicious vehicle Nov. 24, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Cathey, 34, was released and arrested hours later by Breckenridge Hills police for allegedly stealing a vehicle from an auto shop.

Both arrests occurred just days before Tuesday's fatal attack at a Family Dollar store in Breckenridge Hills. Cathey was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action for the death of 65-year-old Marybeth Gaeng.

Authorities in a probable-cause statement claimed Cathey grabbed two knives from a store shelf, approached Gaeng and stabbed her in the head. Gaeng later died at a hospital.

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Robert McCulloch said Gaeng might still be alive if the St. Ann and Breckenridge Hills officers who arrested Cathey had applied for warrants against her.