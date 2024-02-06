Faced with rising operating costs and relatively stagnant revenue, Jackson city leaders are looking for ways to increase revenue through fee increases for various city services.

Revenue enhancement was one of the main discussion topics during the Jackson Board of Aldermen’s annual work session and retreat with the heads of various city departments Tuesday at the Jackson Civic Center.

“If you look at our general sales-tax receipts, which fund a lot of things within the city, we are flat,” Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs told members of the board and other city officials.

Through the first nine months of 2019, the mayor said city sales-tax revenue is down approximately 1% to 1.5% compared to last year.

“We’re projecting it will go back up and we certainly hope it does, but effectively, it’s flat,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hahs said the city’s operating expenses are outpacing revenue because of increased costs for everything from equipment and supplies to utilities and employee salaries. Earlier this week, the Jackson Board of Aldermen received a recommendation from a salary and wage consultant who suggested the city may need to increase salaries for city workers an average of 10% in order to compete with other cities and employers in the private sector.