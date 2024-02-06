With receding floodwaters, Southern Illinois residents begin cleanup

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. — Following Friday’s re-opening of Illinois Route 146 and Route 3 — northbound from the Route 3/146 intersection to McClure — and with the remainder of Route 3 expected to reopen by the middle of the week, motorists may be able to return to their normal commutes after over a month of road closures.

For the residents of East Cape Girardeau and McClure, however, the receding floodwaters have unearthed more hardships to overcome.

According to McClure Mayor Cheryle Dillon, about a dozen families were forced to vacate their homes in McClure and only one has been able to return. Multiple areas still remain submerged, and Dillon said Sunday she expects many structures will need to be entirely rebuilt.

The flood’s aftermath leaves Southern Illinois residents awaiting an evaluation from state officials with the federal Emergency Management Agency. The evaluations will then advance through the agency to determine whether the flood damages meet FEMA requirements for relief.

“It’s a several-month process,” Dillon said. “It’s not going to happen overnight.”

Waterlines can be seen on the side of a Chevrolet Silverado parked in receding floodwaters Sunday in McClure, Illinois. BEN MATTHEWS

After being closed for nearly a month and eight days of cleanup, Willa Simmons’s bar in McClure continues to fight groundswell waters while also working Sunday to replace damaged floorings and completely rebuild their bathrooms.