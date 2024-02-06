An investigation initiated by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in three sexual misconduct charges against a man with a Wisconsin address.
Hunter D. Keichinger, 19, faces three charges of sexual misconduct involving a child younger than 15 years old. The charges stem from an investigation triggered Sept. 14.
A probable-cause affidavit signed by an officer whose name is redacted, alleges Keichinger shared explicit images of himself and solicited explicit images of a 12-year-old girl. Redactions in the probable-cause document make much of the information unclear, but the document mentions “individuals” requested images from the victim and would engage in “chat” conversations. The document does not say how many individuals might have been involved in the alleged criminal activity.
The prosecuting attorney’s office also redacted where Keichinger lived. The address listed on Missouri’s online database showed an address in Madison, Wisconsin. A Facebook account registered to Keichinger’s name says he lives in Dane, Wisconsin. The probable-cause statement says Keichinger claims he believed the girl to be at least 15 to 18 years old.
Keichinger is being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond, issued by Judge Frank Miller.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.