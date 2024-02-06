All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsApril 3, 2024

Wisconsin man charged with sexual misconduct crimes in Cape Girardeau County

An investigation initiated by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in three sexual misconduct charges against a man with a Wisconsin address...

Southeast Missourian
Hunter D. Keichinger
Hunter D. Keichinger

An investigation initiated by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in three sexual misconduct charges against a man with a Wisconsin address.

Hunter D. Keichinger, 19, faces three charges of sexual misconduct involving a child younger than 15 years old. The charges stem from an investigation triggered Sept. 14.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

A probable-cause affidavit signed by an officer whose name is redacted, alleges Keichinger shared explicit images of himself and solicited explicit images of a 12-year-old girl. Redactions in the probable-cause document make much of the information unclear, but the document mentions “individuals” requested images from the victim and would engage in “chat” conversations. The document does not say how many individuals might have been involved in the alleged criminal activity.

The prosecuting attorney’s office also redacted where Keichinger lived. The address listed on Missouri’s online database showed an address in Madison, Wisconsin. A Facebook account registered to Keichinger’s name says he lives in Dane, Wisconsin. The probable-cause statement says Keichinger claims he believed the girl to be at least 15 to 18 years old.

Keichinger is being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond, issued by Judge Frank Miller.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 12
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve...
NewsOct. 11
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university o...
NewsOct. 11
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, ...
NewsOct. 11
Cape native Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation ad...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
NewsOct. 11
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
NewsOct. 10
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
NewsOct. 10
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
NewsOct. 10
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
NewsOct. 10
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
NewsOct. 10
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
NewsOct. 10
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy