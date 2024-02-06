A probable-cause affidavit signed by an officer whose name is redacted, alleges Keichinger shared explicit images of himself and solicited explicit images of a 12-year-old girl. Redactions in the probable-cause document make much of the information unclear, but the document mentions “individuals” requested images from the victim and would engage in “chat” conversations. The document does not say how many individuals might have been involved in the alleged criminal activity.

The prosecuting attorney’s office also redacted where Keichinger lived. The address listed on Missouri’s online database showed an address in Madison, Wisconsin. A Facebook account registered to Keichinger’s name says he lives in Dane, Wisconsin. The probable-cause statement says Keichinger claims he believed the girl to be at least 15 to 18 years old.

Keichinger is being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond, issued by Judge Frank Miller.