On his journey to honor his daughter’s memory and bring attention to the need for organ donation, Bill Conner is biking more than 2,600 miles from Madison, Wisconsin, to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where he hopes to land in mid-July.

“Obviously, it’s a tragedy,” Conner said. “This isn’t about me. It’s about honoring Abbey and organ donation. I’m carrying a torch for her because she can’t.”

Abigail “Abbey” Conner, 20, died in January at a resort in Mexico, her father said.

On Jan. 7, Abbey and her brother were pulled from a pool, unconscious.

Her brother was able to make a full recovery and graduated from college a week ago Sunday, Bill Conner said, but Abbey was gone.

A sign remembering Abbey Conner, the daughter of Bill Conner, who is riding from Madison, Wisconsin, to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for organ-donor awareness after his daughter was found dead in a pool in Mexico. Andrew J. Whitaker

Bill Conner said someone likely spiked their drinks.

“They were at the resort less than two hours,” he said.

“Donating her organs took a lot of the sting out of losing her,” Conner said.

Conner will be meeting Jack, the recipient of Abbey’s heart, on the next leg of his trip, he said.

He did not reach out to the recipients, he said, as their identities are sealed. Instead, the organ donation organization RTI Donor Services sent letters to each recipient detailing Bill Conner’s plan to bike more than 2,600 miles in tribute.

Bill Conner shows off bracelets he has received from people in support for his journey for organ-donor awareness. Andrew J. Whitaker

Jack, the heart recipient, was the only one to respond, but, Bill Conner said, “The one I wanted to see was the heart [recipient], because you think he’s alive? Abbey’s alive, inside him.”

Even as this ride is a tribute to his daughter’s memory and a way to raise awareness about the far-reaching benefits organ donation has, Bill Conner said there are still practicalities to observe.

He carries pepper spray, he said, and a Wiffle bat to discourage overzealous dogs.

Thursday, Conner biked down Highway 72 from Fredericktown to Cape Girardeau, he said.