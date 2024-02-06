Storms on Wednesday and Thursday added an additional 1 to 2 inches of snow in Cape Girardeau, Perry, Bollinger and northern Scott counties. Southern Scott County and northern Stoddard and Butler counties got an additional 2 to 3 inches of snow, while southern Stoddard and Butler counties received 3 to 4 more inches.

Temperatures began dipping into the single-digits Sunday, with temperatures as low as 3 degrees in the Cape Girardeau area. On Monday, there was a high of 9 degrees and a low of 3, and temperatures Tuesday rose as high as 12 degrees with the low dropping to minus 2. Wind chills Tuesday dropped as low as minus 15 degrees. Temperatures rose a bit Wednesday with a high of 21 degrees and a low of 9.

The Cape Girardeau area experienced below-freezing temperatures for the past 11 days, beginning Feb. 7. Temperatures could rise above freezing as early as Saturday.