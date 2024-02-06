All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsFebruary 19, 2021

Winter storms bring significant amounts of snow, below-freezing temperatures to Southeast Missouri

Two large winter storms brought single-digit temperatures, wind chills double digits in the negatives and a significant amount of snow to the Southeast Missouri region this week. According to the National Weather Service, Monday's storm dumped between 5 to 9 inches of snow in eastern Cape Girardeau, Scott, Stoddard and southern Butler counties, while western Cape Girardeau, Perry, Bollinger and northern Butler counties received 9 to 12 inches...

J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves
Snow blankets Cape Girardeau but roads are mostly clear as seen near the intersection of Shawnee Parkway and South West End Boulevard on Thursday.
Snow blankets Cape Girardeau but roads are mostly clear as seen near the intersection of Shawnee Parkway and South West End Boulevard on Thursday.Sarah Yenesel

Two large winter storms brought single-digit temperatures, wind chills double digits in the negatives and a significant amount of snow to the Southeast Missouri region this week.

According to the National Weather Service, Monday's storm dumped between 5 to 9 inches of snow in eastern Cape Girardeau, Scott, Stoddard and southern Butler counties, while western Cape Girardeau, Perry, Bollinger and northern Butler counties received 9 to 12 inches.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Storms on Wednesday and Thursday added an additional 1 to 2 inches of snow in Cape Girardeau, Perry, Bollinger and northern Scott counties. Southern Scott County and northern Stoddard and Butler counties got an additional 2 to 3 inches of snow, while southern Stoddard and Butler counties received 3 to 4 more inches.

Temperatures began dipping into the single-digits Sunday, with temperatures as low as 3 degrees in the Cape Girardeau area. On Monday, there was a high of 9 degrees and a low of 3, and temperatures Tuesday rose as high as 12 degrees with the low dropping to minus 2. Wind chills Tuesday dropped as low as minus 15 degrees. Temperatures rose a bit Wednesday with a high of 21 degrees and a low of 9.

The Cape Girardeau area experienced below-freezing temperatures for the past 11 days, beginning Feb. 7. Temperatures could rise above freezing as early as Saturday.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 7
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development,...
NewsNov. 7
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal court...
NewsNov. 7
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-...
NewsNov. 7
Water main breaks on David Street

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
NewsNov. 7
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
NewsNov. 6
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
NewsNov. 6
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District
NewsNov. 6
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District
Andrew Bailey wins full term as Missouri attorney general
NewsNov. 6
Andrew Bailey wins full term as Missouri attorney general
Denny Hoskins wins race to become Missouri’s next secretary of state
NewsNov. 6
Denny Hoskins wins race to become Missouri’s next secretary of state
Vivek Malek wins full term as Missouri treasurer
NewsNov. 6
Vivek Malek wins full term as Missouri treasurer
Republican David Wasinger elected Missouri lieutenant governor
NewsNov. 6
Republican David Wasinger elected Missouri lieutenant governor
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy