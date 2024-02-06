Williams dismayed by dismissal as Sikeston's DPS director

“So it is clear to everyone wanting to know, there was no misconduct in any way,” Williams told the Standard Democrat. “In a letter from the city manager, I was terminated as director of Sikeston’s Department of Public Safety. In the opinion of the chief’s governing body and the city manager, they lost faith in my abilities.”

Williams was named interim director in January 2017 after former director Drew Juden was appointed by then-Gov. Eric Greitens to lead the Missouri Department of Public Safety. Williams had the interim tag removed Feb. 10, 2017.

Williams began working for Sikeston DPS as a public safety officer in 1993. He was promoted to investigator in 1997, sergeant in 2001, lieutenant in 2003 and captain in 2011.

“I’ve had a great career with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety,” Williams said. “It has been a great honor to serve the citizens of Sikeston. My whole career has been about providing the best community service possible with honesty and integrity. I have been humbled by all the support now and through my career.”