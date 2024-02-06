Wild horses causing problems at state park get adopted

EMINENCE, Mo. -- A herd of seven wild horses that were causing problems at a Missouri state park have been rounded up and adopted by Missouri horse lovers.

Visitors to Echo Bluff State Park in Eminence were feeding the horses, raising concerns someone might be seriously injured, the Springfield News-Leader reported.

While that didn't happen, one of the horses chewed up a park visitor's motorcycle seat. Several cars received paint damage from wild horses in the lodge's parking lot, said Carolyn Dyer, secretary of the Missouri Wild Horse League. One of the horses even seemed to figure out how to press the button to open the lodge's front door with its nose.

The league has an agreement with the federal government to manage wild horses that have been living along the Current and Jacks Fork rivers for more than 100 years. The Echo Bluff horses were among them.

"I've seen pictures of people letting their children feed them out of their hands," Dyer said. "With a child, their whole hand can fit inside a horse's mouth. We're glad nothing happened."