All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsNovember 14, 2019

Wild horses causing problems at state park get adopted

EMINENCE, Mo. -- A herd of seven wild horses that were causing problems at a Missouri state park have been rounded up and adopted by Missouri horse lovers. Visitors to Echo Bluff State Park in Eminence were feeding the horses, raising concerns someone might be seriously injured, the Springfield News-Leader reported...

Associated Press
A wild horse stands near a sign warning of wild horses frequenting the area at Echo Bluff State Park on Nov. 16 in Eminence, Missouri.
A wild horse stands near a sign warning of wild horses frequenting the area at Echo Bluff State Park on Nov. 16 in Eminence, Missouri.Nathan Papes ~ The Springfield News-Leader via AP

EMINENCE, Mo. -- A herd of seven wild horses that were causing problems at a Missouri state park have been rounded up and adopted by Missouri horse lovers.

Visitors to Echo Bluff State Park in Eminence were feeding the horses, raising concerns someone might be seriously injured, the Springfield News-Leader reported.

While that didn't happen, one of the horses chewed up a park visitor's motorcycle seat. Several cars received paint damage from wild horses in the lodge's parking lot, said Carolyn Dyer, secretary of the Missouri Wild Horse League. One of the horses even seemed to figure out how to press the button to open the lodge's front door with its nose.

The league has an agreement with the federal government to manage wild horses that have been living along the Current and Jacks Fork rivers for more than 100 years. The Echo Bluff horses were among them.

"I've seen pictures of people letting their children feed them out of their hands," Dyer said. "With a child, their whole hand can fit inside a horse's mouth. We're glad nothing happened."

Wild horses graze near the lodge at Echo Bluff State Park on Nov. 16 in Eminence, Missouri.
Wild horses graze near the lodge at Echo Bluff State Park on Nov. 16 in Eminence, Missouri.Nathan Papes ~ The Springfield News-Leader via AP
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Dyer said the horses that were rounded up, including three that had caused the problems, were descendants of a wild appaloosa, a breed famous for spotted coats. She said it was the "best outcome" all of them found new homes.

Dustin Lyon adopted a white mare he named Mystique and said she has "gotten to where she thinks she's a member of the family." Lyon is now able to ride the once-feral Mystique on his land in Shannon County.

"It's like she was a mystery," Lyon said. "We didn't know her background and we weren't sure what her color would be after she lost her winter coat. The more we brushed her the more her spots showed off. It's like Mystique on X-Men. She's always changing color."

Even after the roundup, about 30 wild horses in four or five herds still roam in Shannon County, where traffic signs caution motorists to watch for them.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

Brenda Collier of Dexter, Missouri, watches a wild horse as it grazes on grass at Echo Bluff State Park on Nov. 16 in Eminence, Missouri.
Brenda Collier of Dexter, Missouri, watches a wild horse as it grazes on grass at Echo Bluff State Park on Nov. 16 in Eminence, Missouri.Nathan Papes ~ The Springfield News-Leader via AP
Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possessi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy