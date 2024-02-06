Who's responsible for Harmony Lane? Good question

Is Harmony Lane on the northwest edge of Jackson a city street or a county road?

Depending on which side of the pavement you're on, it's apparently both.

Although it resembles a blacktop county road, about a mile of Harmony Lane straddles Jackson's city boundary with the city limits running down the center of the pavement.

The question of who bears responsibility for the road's maintenance -- the city or the county -- was a discussion item during Monday night's study session of the Jackson Board of Aldermen.

"Up until now, there's been a gentlemen's agreement, if you will, between the city and county public works departments as far as who does what, who does snow plowing, who patches potholes and that kind of stuff," Jackson city administrator Jim Roach said. "But going forward we're hoping to get beyond that patchwork approach to try to figure out a more comprehensive way of fixing the road and who pays for what."

Jackson city attorney Tom Ludwig has been in touch with Cape Girardeau County Commissioner Paul Koeper to develop a maintenance agreement for Harmony Lane. That agreement might also include a framework for upgrading the pavement to city standards.

"What Commissioner Koeper indicated to me was that he is interested in seeing what the condition of the road is, so he's going to order core drilling on Harmony Lane so he can determine what the base of the road is (and) what it's going to take to bring it to various standards," Ludwig reported during Monday night's study session.

"He won't know (about the road condition) for a period of time, and when he does, he will share those reports with us," Ludwig continued. "So right now, we don't know where the (Harmony Lane) plans are going."