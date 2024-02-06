Whitworth, Walter named to Scott City positions

Dustin Whitworth is Scott City's new administrator, replacing Mike Dudek.

Dudek remains with the municipality, filling Scott City's vacant city clerk position -- a role Dudek held before becoming administrator three years ago.

Whitworth, who has been the city's public works director since 2016, began his new job late last month.

"The administrator job entails a lot of meetings and (Mike) has some young children and he thought returning to being clerk would be a good fit for him now," Whitworth said. "This is a very positive thing and Mike and I work well together."

Whitworth, a 1990 Scott City High School graduate, suggested his native-son status is a definite advantage in assuming the reins.

"I think a hometown boy will thrive in this job just because of the contacts, the people you know. Also, being in public works and knowing that end of the job and the day-to-day operations also helps. I've been there and know the answers," he said.

Whitworth has a long history with Scott City government. He was previously employed in the city's public works department from 1990 to 2000 before leaving to work for Alliance Water Resources in distribution services and customer service.

Cletus Glueck replaces Whitworth as department head in public works.