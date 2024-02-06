All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsApril 6, 2022

Whitworth, Walter named to Scott City positions

Dustin Whitworth is Scott City's new administrator, replacing Mike Dudek. Dudek remains with the municipality, filling Scott City's vacant city clerk position -- a role Dudek held before becoming administrator three years ago. Whitworth, who has been the city's public works director since 2016, began his new job late last month...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Dustin Whitworth
Dustin Whitworth

Dustin Whitworth is Scott City's new administrator, replacing Mike Dudek.

Dudek remains with the municipality, filling Scott City's vacant city clerk position -- a role Dudek held before becoming administrator three years ago.

Whitworth, who has been the city's public works director since 2016, began his new job late last month.

"The administrator job entails a lot of meetings and (Mike) has some young children and he thought returning to being clerk would be a good fit for him now," Whitworth said. "This is a very positive thing and Mike and I work well together."

Whitworth, a 1990 Scott City High School graduate, suggested his native-son status is a definite advantage in assuming the reins.

"I think a hometown boy will thrive in this job just because of the contacts, the people you know. Also, being in public works and knowing that end of the job and the day-to-day operations also helps. I've been there and know the answers," he said.

Whitworth has a long history with Scott City government. He was previously employed in the city's public works department from 1990 to 2000 before leaving to work for Alliance Water Resources in distribution services and customer service.

Cletus Glueck replaces Whitworth as department head in public works.

Wysiwyg image
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Whitworth said he sees employee retention as a main goal, in addition to upgrading equipment across all city departments.

Law enforcement

Rick Walter
Rick Walter

A familiar name has become Scott City's new police chief.

Rick Walter, former Scott County sheriff, became the municipality's chief of police March 23, Whitworth said.

"(Rick) will be a great asset to our city," the new administrator told the Southeast Missourian on Tuesday.

Larry Rutherford, Walter's predecessor in Scott City, was the city's chief for 18 months before taking a job locally in private industry.

Walter, an Oran, Missouri, native with more than 25 years' service as a peace officer, is well-known in local law enforcement circles, having been Scott County sheriff from 2004 to 2016.

In 2016, Walter was defeated for reelection by current Sheriff Wes Drury. In 2020, Walter's attempt to unseat Drury was turned back. The incumbent defeated Walter by a 60% to 40%.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possessi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy