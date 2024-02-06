Whitworth, Walter named to Scott City positions

Dustin Whitworth is Scott City's new administrator, replacing Mike Dudek.
Dudek remains with the municipality, filling Scott City's vacant city clerk position -- a role Dudek held before becoming administrator three years ago.
Whitworth, who has been the city's public works director since 2016, began his new job late last month.
"The administrator job entails a lot of meetings and (Mike) has some young children and he thought returning to being clerk would be a good fit for him now," Whitworth said. "This is a very positive thing and Mike and I work well together."
Whitworth, a 1990 Scott City High School graduate, suggested his native-son status is a definite advantage in assuming the reins.
"I think a hometown boy will thrive in this job just because of the contacts, the people you know. Also, being in public works and knowing that end of the job and the day-to-day operations also helps. I've been there and know the answers," he said.
Whitworth has a long history with Scott City government. He was previously employed in the city's public works department from 1990 to 2000 before leaving to work for Alliance Water Resources in distribution services and customer service.
Cletus Glueck replaces Whitworth as department head in public works.
Whitworth said he sees employee retention as a main goal, in addition to upgrading equipment across all city departments.
A familiar name has become Scott City's new police chief.
Rick Walter, former Scott County sheriff, became the municipality's chief of police March 23, Whitworth said.
"(Rick) will be a great asset to our city," the new administrator told the Southeast Missourian on Tuesday.
Larry Rutherford, Walter's predecessor in Scott City, was the city's chief for 18 months before taking a job locally in private industry.
Walter, an Oran, Missouri, native with more than 25 years' service as a peace officer, is well-known in local law enforcement circles, having been Scott County sheriff from 2004 to 2016.
In 2016, Walter was defeated for reelection by current Sheriff Wes Drury. In 2020, Walter's attempt to unseat Drury was turned back. The incumbent defeated Walter by a 60% to 40%.
