What's past is prologue — history of Daylight Saving Time

At 2 a.m. Sunday, the U.S. will revert to its semi-annual observation of Daylight Saving Time.

DST became official March 19, 1918, when President Woodrow Wilson signed into law a bill allowing for additional daylight hours to be added into the day to help save energy costs during World War I. The same law established time zones across America.

Historian Nickell said he is a proponent of DST or "fast time," as he calls it, but acknowledges daylight saving can be challenging for some parts of the country.

"Arizona, for example, observes standard time but the state's Indian tribes for the most part are on daylight saving," he said.

"Eventually, we will probably consolidate to fewer time zones and be on a standardized permanent time but that is perhaps several decades away."

U.S. timeline

Despite President Wilson's veto, DST was repealed after the conclusion of WWI.

Feb. 1942: just two months after America entered World War II, Congress reinstituted DST to help conserve fuel and promote national security and defense -- which is where the term "war time" originated.

Time zones were renamed as Eastern War Time, Central War Time, et al.