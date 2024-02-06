The “What’s Past is Prologue” series, an homage to William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest,” looks at events of the past that seem to reoccur later with remarkable similarities. Frank Nickell of the Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation, previously a longtime faculty member at Southeast Missouri State University, is primary historian for these articles, which will be carried intermittently in the Southeast Missourian.

This is the third in the series.

Divisiveness is nothing new in U.S. politics.

A living former American president was known to use the phrase, "the politics of personal destruction," in reference to the often tough rhetoric used in the public square.

The description was made popular by President Bill Clinton during his 1999 impeachment trial, but some historians also point to the rough treatment afforded Robert Bork during his failed 1987 nomination by President Ronald Reagan to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Terms such as "moron," "clown" and "racist" were bandied during the 2020 presidential campaign.

NBC News anchor Lester Holt said the Sept. 29, 2020, first presidential debate between now-Oval Office incumbent Joe Biden and the nation's 45th president, Donald Trump, "could have been a low point in political discourse."

Nickell said this kind of rancorous speech is nothing new.

"We have always had acrimony associated with sitting and former presidents, with insults intended to reduce an opponent in size and to promote your own candidate," said Nickell, who taught history for 44 years at Southeast.

Lincoln

In Nickell's opinion, no president had it rougher than Abraham Lincoln, who served from 1861 until his assassination on Good Friday 1865.

Lincoln's countenance is among the four presidents depicted on Mount Rushmore, his face is on the $5 bill and he is regarded by many Americans, including former President Barack Obama, as one of the country's finest national leaders.

In his day, however, Lincoln was regularly pilloried rhetorically.

"The Civil War was the peak of the nation's internal dissension, and no president has been attacked like him. Lincoln and his family were threatened with murder and constant death threats," Nickell said, recalling Lincoln's stewardship of the War Between the States, the freeing of slaves and the April 27, 1861, decision to suspend the writ of habeas corpus -- the right of a defendant to be brought to court to hear whatever criminal charges have been lodged.

"With habeas corpus revoked, you could be thrown in jail and forgotten about -- no charges ever made -- so it was a difficult, chaotic, tense situation," Nickell said.