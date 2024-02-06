"What's Past is Prologue" series, an homage to William Shakespeare's "The Tempest", looks at events of the past that seem to reoccur later with remarkable similarities. Frank Nickell of the Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation, previously a longtime faculty member at Southeast Missouri State University, is primary historian for these articles, which are carried intermittently in the Southeast Missourian.

Local historian Frank Nickell became emotional Friday, June 9, in discussing the Stars and Stripes.

"If you came down Interstate 55 and came into Cape past Cape County Park North on Memorial Day weekend and saw all of those flags, I think that had to make you almost cry. I went out there and watched virtually every car slow down and gaze at those flags. I think the Avenue of Flags is one of the best things Cape Girardeau has done in the last 50 years," said Nickell, who taught on SEMO's history faculty for 43 years.

Flag Day — this year on Wednesday, June 14 — is not a federal holiday but its observance has been part of the American calendar since a resolution was approved June 14, 1777, by the Second Continental Congress.

The resolution states in part: "Resolved, That the flag of the thirteen United States be thirteen stripes, alternate red and white; that the union be thirteen stars, white in a blue field, representing a new constellation."

Children and adults hold a U.S. flag outside Cape Girardeau's Franklin School, circa 1936. Note the flag pictured had only 48 stars. Alaska and Hawaii would not be added to the star field until 1959, following their admission to the union. Southeast Missourian archives