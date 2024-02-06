What's past is prologue - Nickell on NATO as Russia advances

Frank Nickell of Cape Girardeau's Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation and a retired Southeast faculty member with a more than 40-year tenure in SEMO's Department of History, believes Russian president Vladimir Putin's anger at Ukraine's desire to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is a "pretense" to Russia's actual motivation to invade its sovereign nation to the west this week.

"NATO is not the reason, at least not the primary reason, for Russia's aggression against Ukraine," said Nickell Friday. "I think Putin has launched this invasion for his own goals, and we will all be finding out what they are at some point."

Brief history

NATO, headquartered in Brussels, was formally established April 4, 1949, as an alliance for collective security in the aftermath of World War II.

Originally, there were 12 NATO nations, including the United States.

Today there are 30 -- 28 on the continent of Europe, including the former Soviet republics of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, plus two in North America: Canada and the U.S.

"When West Germany was received into NATO in early May 1955, the Warsaw Pact was formed at the behest of the Soviets just eight days later," he said.

The Warsaw Pact, a group of seven nations in the former Soviet sphere of influence and formed for collective defense, did not long survive the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991.

"Many Americans today cannot believe how bad things were in Europe in 1945," opined Nickell, adding Russia's predecessor -- the Soviet Union -- experienced widespread starvation and in some cases, had to resort to cannibalism after its drawn-out conflict with Nazi Germany.

In the late 1940s, Nickell said, food was in short supply in eastern Europe, infant mortality was high, and orphans numbered in the millions with many "burned-out" cities.