There are certain imprinting moments seared into the historical consciousness of Americans of a certain age.

The first moon landing is one such example.

Fifty-four years ago, on July 16, 1969, a powerful three-stage Saturn V rocket boosted Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins into space for a historic journey that four days later would see Armstrong and Aldrin step onto the lunar surface.

"You can't believe, unless you lived through it, how big of a deal that was," said Frank Nickell of Cape Girardeau's Kellerman Foundation, who spent 43 years on the SEMO history faculty. "Man walking on the moon captivated the world and it was a magnificent accomplishment. Earlier that same month, I accepted a job for a one-year teaching appointment at Southeast, but my wife and I were in Albuquerque, New Mexico, when the lunar module touched down. We were having a picnic behind our house, and the moon was so bright and clear that night. We looked at the moon all evening through my binoculars, and we were mesmerized."

Linda Godwin

Linda Godwin, 1970 Jackson High School graduate and NASA astronaut, flew on four space shuttle missions from 1991 to 2001. Her last flight aboard shuttle Endeavour was piloted by now-U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona.

Godwin, 71, told the Southeast Missourian in 2019 she vividly recalls Apollo 11.