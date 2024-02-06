As one major street project draws to a close, another begins in Cape Girardeau.

The city’s West End Boulevard project was completed in November with a cost thus far of $4.5 million. The final billing is still to be submitted to Cape’s City Council. City engineer Jake Garrard said it was a good feeling to have the project finished.

“I’m very thankful to the residents for working with us,” Garrard said. “Construction was about a yearlong, and they toughed it out, and now, they just get to enjoy the road.”

The West End project underwent different phases and changes through its yearlong renovation. Garrard said the project’s scope changed once they realized more features needed to be added, such as fixing the sanitary sewer on the north end of the street and including more piping for stormwater.

Garrard said they were also able to clean up ditches around the street as well.

“Instead of the open ditches, it’s now clean, people have slightly bigger yards,” he said. “Then, we were able to add a sidewalk along the western side of the street, so it’s more pedestrian-friendly.”

Garrard said getting rid of the ditches would probably be the most notable improvement to residents living there. He also said the street was cleaned up to make it easier for motorists to drive through.

Since workers have finished their work with the West End Boulevard project, improvements to Lexington Avenue as part of the Transportation Trust Fund (TTF) 6 are up next. Cape Girardeau City Council members authorized city manager Ken Haskin to execute an agreement with Nip Kelley Equipment Co. to construct improvements to Lexington Avenue.

Garrard said while Lexington Avenue won’t need the same type of improvements as West End Boulevard, Lexington will still take a considerable amount of time to complete.