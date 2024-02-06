Well-dressed fathers and daughters braved the ice and frigid temperatures to follow the yellow brick road to the 11th annual Father Daughter Dance on Saturday at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.

This year’s motif was “Wizard of Oz,” made apparent by a “road” of golden-yellow paper on the floors of the venue serving as a guide to the dance floor, the buffet line and photographers.

A near life-size cardboard cutout of Dorothy standing next to a make-believe hot-air balloon from the 1939 classic film welcomed the father-daughter duos at the entrance.

Alan Kesterson of Jackson and his daughter, Emily Kesterson, 6, dance Saturday during the Father Daughter Dance at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. Jacob Wiegand ~ Southeast Missourian

Nathan DeValt and daughter Kaitlyn, 7, attended for the first time, he said. They had just made the drive from Sedgewickville, Missouri, and were filling up plates in the buffet line after first stopping to get photos taken by the on-site photography company, Cheekwood Studio.

They planned ahead, purchasing tickets for the event three weeks ago, he said, because Kailtyn told him she wanted to attend.

Kaitlyn, cheerfully holding her plate with pizza, chicken nuggets and fries, said so far she was excited about going through the photo booth. Up next was dancing.

Twins Brendan and Jalyn Milan, both 5, attended with their father, Jarrett, of Benton, Missouri. Brendan and Jalyn’s hair was curled, and both matched effortlessly with bright red lipstick and black dresses with little red bows.

Brendan said “getting dessert” is what she liked most about last year, which is why she wanted to come back.