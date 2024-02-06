Weekend weather blamed for large number of dead birds in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. -- The weather is being blamed for numerous dead birds found in the west end of Sikeston that had many residents scratching their heads Monday morning.

In a statement, Scott County conservation agent Andrew Mothershead said he and Kevin Brunke, a natural history biologist for the Missouri Department of Conservation, investigated the reports of the large number of dead birds near Wakefield Avenue in a general area north and west of the Sikeston Power Plant.

They found carcasses of red-winged blackbirds, brown-headed cowbirds, grackles and European starlings, and also found many birds with signs of physical injury in areas of vegetated cover near the roadway, according to the statement. They also found more dead and injured birds in a canvass of the neighborhood north of Wakefield Avenue, with most of them isolated to the neighborhoods positioned along the sand ridge. Mothershead said he estimated there were more than 1,000 dead birds in the area.

Mothershead said reports of dead and dying birds began between 8 and 9 p.m. Sunday.

"One resident reported hearing birds hitting the ground near their home during that hour," Mothershead said in the statement. "Most of the birds observed are near roosting habitat and the species identified commonly travel and roost together in large flocks. Based on the condition of the dead birds, the injured birds, location and weather conditions, Brunke and I believe it's reasonable to conclude that the flock spooked during the weather event, and were caught up in high winds or lightning."