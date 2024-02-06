Excessive rainfall last weekend north and west of Cape Girardeau has resulted in a rapid rise of the Mississippi River causing moderate flood conditions. Forecasters are predicting the river will fall almost as quickly, however, and should be below flood stage by early next week.

The river level at Cape Girardeau was 37.5 feet Wednesday morning, more than 11 feet higher than the 26.3 feet level recorded Friday morning. Flood stage at Cape Girardeau is 32 feet.

The National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, pointed to a weather system that moved through the area late last week as the reason for the rapid river rise.

“We’ve had a lot of locally heavy rain, especially through the Ozarks region and parts of Southeast Missouri last Friday and Saturday, which impacted tributaries and branches feeding into the Mississippi,” said Chris Noles, a meteorologist at the Paducah weather office. “It looks like we had a definite uptick in river stages after that.”