Westbound Highway 34 in Bollinger County — between County Road 402 and Route B near Marble Hill, Missouri — will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews make intersection improvements. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the work will take place daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, July 17, through Wednesday, July 19.
Southbound Highway 25 in Cape Girardeau County, from Shady Brooke Drive and Route K near Gordonville, will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform intersection improvements. A Missouri Department of Transportation news release said the work will take place daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, through Friday, July 21.
Westbound Highway 72 from Daisy Avenue to Westridge Drive in Jackson will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform intersection improvements, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. The work is scheduled daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 20, and Friday, July 21.
Route HH in Scott County — from Interstate 55 to Larue Lane near Sikeston, Missouri — will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews make intersection improvements, a Missouri Department of Transportation news release said. The work is planned for 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Thursday, July 27, through Tuesday, Aug. 1.
Eastbound Route K in Scott County will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews make intersection improvements. According to a news release from the Missouri Department of Transportation, the road will be reduced between Dearbourn Street and Parkview Drive near Scott City. The release said the work will take place daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, through Thursday, Aug. 3.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
— From the Missouri Department of Transportation
