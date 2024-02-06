WB Highway 34 in Bollinger County reduced

Westbound Highway 34 in Bollinger County — between County Road 402 and Route B near Marble Hill, Missouri — will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews make intersection improvements. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the work will take place daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, July 17, through Wednesday, July 19.

Intersection work to reduce Highway 25 in Cape County

Southbound Highway 25 in Cape Girardeau County, from Shady Brooke Drive and Route K near Gordonville, will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform intersection improvements. A Missouri Department of Transportation news release said the work will take place daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, through Friday, July 21.

Highway 72 in Jackson reduced for intersection improvements

Westbound Highway 72 from Daisy Avenue to Westridge Drive in Jackson will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform intersection improvements, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. The work is scheduled daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 20, and Friday, July 21.