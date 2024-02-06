Wayne Wallingford of Cape Girardeau, the state's director of revenue, said Tuesday, May 30, he doesn't know whether Gov. Mike Parson will sign into a law a bill to exempt Missouri Social Security recipients from paying income tax on benefits.

Wallingford does say the state can afford the cut.

According to a fiscal note on Senate Bill 190, the elimination will cost the state $318 million annually.

Both the House and Senate of Missouri's Legislature voted overwhelmingly before the May 12 adjournment to join 39 other states that already have eliminated the tax on these government-supplied senior benefits.

In April, the House voted 154-2 to OK the tax eradication effective in 2024.

Beginning in 2024, Social Security benefit payments will be exempted from state income tax. Missouri House and Senate voted overwhelmingly in the recently-completed legislative session in Jefferson City, Missouri. Jenny Kane ~ Associated Press, file

On May 8, the Senate voted 33-1 to do the same.

"As far as the impact on Missouri, revenues have been coming in very well and I don't see (this elimination) as a problem," said Wallingford, who has been the state's revenue chief for 16 months.