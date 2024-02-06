On Monday, Jan. 6, Gov.-elect Mike Kehoe announced Trish Vincent's appointment as the next director of the Missouri Department of Revenue.
Vincent will replace outgoing director Wayne Wallingford of Cape Girardeau, who was appointed by Gov. Mike Parson in December 2021 and assumed the position in January 2022. In an emailed statement to the Southeast Missourian, Wallingford expressed his gratitude to Parson for giving him the opportunity to lead the agency.
“Governor Parson and I served together in both the Missouri Senate and the House of Representatives, and it has been an honor to serve in his administration and to be entrusted with such a great responsibility,” Wallingford said. “As with everything I endeavor to do, I led with a firm commitment to serve with honor and integrity, and I never wavered in that pursuit.”
As DOR director, Wallingford oversaw the motor vehicle and driver licensing, taxation, administration and legal services divisions. He expressed appreciation for his “outstanding” team, which he said would be at the “forefront of my thoughts.”
“I have a great deal of appreciation for all of the hard-working employees who do so much to keep the department running at peak efficiency,” Wallingford said. “I have been honored to work alongside these dedicated public servants who are among the finest in state government.”
In his statement, Wallingford wished Vincent luck as she prepares to take over the position.
“She has a long history in state government and will be a tremendous asset to the incoming administration,” he said.
Wallingford was first elected to state office in 2010 to the state House of Representatives, and to the state Senate in 2012. He served as a state senator for two terms until 2021. Before becoming DOR director, Wallingford was the Chief People Officer with McDonald’s of Southeast Missouri and spent 11 years with Taco Bell Corp. He is a U.S. Air Force veteran of 25 years who completed five tours in Vietnam and six tours during the Gulf War.
