On Monday, Jan. 6, Gov.-elect Mike Kehoe announced Trish Vincent's appointment as the next director of the Missouri Department of Revenue.

Vincent will replace outgoing director Wayne Wallingford of Cape Girardeau, who was appointed by Gov. Mike Parson in December 2021 and assumed the position in January 2022. In an emailed statement to the Southeast Missourian, Wallingford expressed his gratitude to Parson for giving him the opportunity to lead the agency.

“Governor Parson and I served together in both the Missouri Senate and the House of Representatives, and it has been an honor to serve in his administration and to be entrusted with such a great responsibility,” Wallingford said. “As with everything I endeavor to do, I led with a firm commitment to serve with honor and integrity, and I never wavered in that pursuit.”

As DOR director, Wallingford oversaw the motor vehicle and driver licensing, taxation, administration and legal services divisions. He expressed appreciation for his “outstanding” team, which he said would be at the “forefront of my thoughts.”