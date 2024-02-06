Watkins in race for Ward 2 seat

When Steve Watkins sees Ward 2, he sees potential.

Watkins is one of six candidates running to represent Ward 2 in Cape Girardeau City Council. A primary election Feb. 8 will determine which candidates will remain on ballots for a general election April 5.

If elected, Watkins hopes to bring more business to the parts of Ward 2 that need it most.

"There's very little commerce over here, and I see that as a very fixable problem," Watkins said south of Cape Girardeau. "That's where I want to start."

The boundaries of Ward 2 encompass several areas, from downtown to the intersection of South Sprigg Street and Highway 61 in the ward's southernmost tip.

"It's a big ward, and we have areas that are doing well, and we have areas that are struggling," Watkins said. "I want to bring commerce to struggling areas and support the areas that are already thriving."

When asked what other issues Watkins would tackle if voters elected him, the candidate said he'd first listen to constituents to see what their needs are.

However, without a doubt, Watkins said, his ward needs development.

"There's a void of it down here," he added. "We have to have things people can walk to, ride their bikes to -- a lot of people here don't have transportation."

Citizens of Cape Girardeau must file petitions with signatures from at least 50 registered voters in order to become a candidate for city council.

During this process, Watkins asked south Cape Girardeau residents what they wanted.