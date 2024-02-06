All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsJanuary 29, 2022
Watkins in race for Ward 2 seat
When Steve Watkins sees Ward 2, he sees potential. Watkins is one of six candidates running to represent Ward 2 in Cape Girardeau City Council. A primary election Feb. 8 will determine which candidates will remain on ballots for a general election April 5...
Monica Obradovic
Steve Watkins
Steve Watkins

When Steve Watkins sees Ward 2, he sees potential.

Watkins is one of six candidates running to represent Ward 2 in Cape Girardeau City Council. A primary election Feb. 8 will determine which candidates will remain on ballots for a general election April 5.

If elected, Watkins hopes to bring more business to the parts of Ward 2 that need it most.

"There's very little commerce over here, and I see that as a very fixable problem," Watkins said south of Cape Girardeau. "That's where I want to start."

The boundaries of Ward 2 encompass several areas, from downtown to the intersection of South Sprigg Street and Highway 61 in the ward's southernmost tip.

"It's a big ward, and we have areas that are doing well, and we have areas that are struggling," Watkins said. "I want to bring commerce to struggling areas and support the areas that are already thriving."

When asked what other issues Watkins would tackle if voters elected him, the candidate said he'd first listen to constituents to see what their needs are.

However, without a doubt, Watkins said, his ward needs development.

"There's a void of it down here," he added. "We have to have things people can walk to, ride their bikes to -- a lot of people here don't have transportation."

Citizens of Cape Girardeau must file petitions with signatures from at least 50 registered voters in order to become a candidate for city council.

During this process, Watkins asked south Cape Girardeau residents what they wanted.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"What I kept hearing, especially the further south I went, is that the people who are living on the south side are frustrated," Watkins said. "They're frustrated for the same reasons other people are nervous about coming down here. They're frustrated about crime, about their safety."

Background

Watkins owns and operates two businesses within his ward of residence.

On the top floor of 509 Morgan Oak St., Watkins operates The Forge event venue. Downstairs, Watkins crafts custom knives in a shop, Ironman Forge.

Watkins, originally from Jonesboro, Arkansas, grew up in Cape Girardeau.

He left the city to attend Arkansas State University after a football recruitment, but he later left to briefly attend Southeast Missouri State University. He also studied at Meredith Manor International Equestrian Centre, an equestrian college in West Virginia where Watkins received a vocational degree.

In Charlotte, North Carolina, Watkins trained horses for 20 years.

Watkins moved back to Cape Girardeau in 2019 with the intent to run his business there. Ironman Forge opened its doors in March 2020.

Watkins' businesses reside in a rehabbed space of a former feed store.

Ward 2 candidates include Watkins, Marvin McBride Jr., Tameka Randle, Micheal "Crank" Curry, Stafford Moore Jr. and Sommer McCauley.

The ward's current representative, Shelly Moore, reached her term limits and is ineligible to run for reelection.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Trial scheduled for county coroner Wavis Jordan
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for fa...
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
NewsSep. 22
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
NewsSep. 22
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
NewsSep. 22
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy