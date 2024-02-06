Watkins in race for Ward 2 seat

When Steve Watkins sees Ward 2, he sees potential.
Watkins is one of six candidates running to represent Ward 2 in Cape Girardeau City Council. A primary election Feb. 8 will determine which candidates will remain on ballots for a general election April 5.
If elected, Watkins hopes to bring more business to the parts of Ward 2 that need it most.
"There's very little commerce over here, and I see that as a very fixable problem," Watkins said south of Cape Girardeau. "That's where I want to start."
The boundaries of Ward 2 encompass several areas, from downtown to the intersection of South Sprigg Street and Highway 61 in the ward's southernmost tip.
"It's a big ward, and we have areas that are doing well, and we have areas that are struggling," Watkins said. "I want to bring commerce to struggling areas and support the areas that are already thriving."
When asked what other issues Watkins would tackle if voters elected him, the candidate said he'd first listen to constituents to see what their needs are.
However, without a doubt, Watkins said, his ward needs development.
"There's a void of it down here," he added. "We have to have things people can walk to, ride their bikes to -- a lot of people here don't have transportation."
Citizens of Cape Girardeau must file petitions with signatures from at least 50 registered voters in order to become a candidate for city council.
During this process, Watkins asked south Cape Girardeau residents what they wanted.
"What I kept hearing, especially the further south I went, is that the people who are living on the south side are frustrated," Watkins said. "They're frustrated for the same reasons other people are nervous about coming down here. They're frustrated about crime, about their safety."
Watkins owns and operates two businesses within his ward of residence.
On the top floor of 509 Morgan Oak St., Watkins operates The Forge event venue. Downstairs, Watkins crafts custom knives in a shop, Ironman Forge.
Watkins, originally from Jonesboro, Arkansas, grew up in Cape Girardeau.
He left the city to attend Arkansas State University after a football recruitment, but he later left to briefly attend Southeast Missouri State University. He also studied at Meredith Manor International Equestrian Centre, an equestrian college in West Virginia where Watkins received a vocational degree.
In Charlotte, North Carolina, Watkins trained horses for 20 years.
Watkins moved back to Cape Girardeau in 2019 with the intent to run his business there. Ironman Forge opened its doors in March 2020.
Watkins' businesses reside in a rehabbed space of a former feed store.
Ward 2 candidates include Watkins, Marvin McBride Jr., Tameka Randle, Micheal "Crank" Curry, Stafford Moore Jr. and Sommer McCauley.
The ward's current representative, Shelly Moore, reached her term limits and is ineligible to run for reelection.