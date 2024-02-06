All sections
NewsAugust 23, 2017
Wastewater lift stations in Jackson due for upgrades this year
The two oldest lift stations of a three-station system in Jackson will be upgraded beginning later this year. Lift stations pump wastewater or sewage from a lower to higher elevation, and these lift stations need maintenance, said wastewater utilities director Kent Peetz...
Southeast Missourian

The two oldest lift stations of a three-station system in Jackson will be upgraded beginning later this year.

Lift stations pump wastewater or sewage from a lower to higher elevation, and these lift stations need maintenance, said wastewater utilities director Kent Peetz.

The system, made up of the Kimbeland lift station, the U.S. 61 lift station and the Klaus Park lift station, needs to be upgraded, said Peetz at Monday’s board of aldermen meeting.

Horner and Shifrin of St. Louis will design the Kimbeland upgrade for $81,300, which will include upgrades to the station and the appropriate method for allowing the U.S. 61 station to bypass the Kimbeland lift station, according to an Aug. 18 memo from Peetz to the board of aldermen.

The Klaus Park project will be engineered by Koehler Engineering of Cape Girardeau for just under $52,000. The existing 4-inch force main will be replaced, and a 6-inch main repaired to increase flows and efficiency of the existing lift station, according to another Aug. 18 memo from Peetz to the board of aldermen.

