Wastewater lift stations in Jackson due for upgrades this year

The system, made up of the Kimbeland lift station, the U.S. 61 lift station and the Klaus Park lift station, needs to be upgraded, said Peetz at Monday’s board of aldermen meeting.

Horner and Shifrin of St. Louis will design the Kimbeland upgrade for $81,300, which will include upgrades to the station and the appropriate method for allowing the U.S. 61 station to bypass the Kimbeland lift station, according to an Aug. 18 memo from Peetz to the board of aldermen.

The Klaus Park project will be engineered by Koehler Engineering of Cape Girardeau for just under $52,000. The existing 4-inch force main will be replaced, and a 6-inch main repaired to increase flows and efficiency of the existing lift station, according to another Aug. 18 memo from Peetz to the board of aldermen.