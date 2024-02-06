Washington University spit test approved by FDA for coronavirus

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- A Washington University saliva test for the coronavirus has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration, Gov. Mike Parson announced Wednesday.

The St. Louis-area university worked with biotechnology company Fluidigm to develop the test, which allows people to collect their own testing samples by spitting into small tubes. Test results are available in a few hours.

The FDA gave Fluidigm emergency approval for the test, which also allows Washington University School of Medicine to start using it, according to a release from the school.

The test removes the need for health care workers to swab deep inside noses, Je?rey Milbrandt, who heads Washington University School of Medicine's McDonnell Genome Institute, said in a statement. It also doesn't require RNA extraction kits, which Milbrandt said makes the tests cheaper.

"People can collect the sample themselves, and it doesn't require an uncomfortable nasal swab," Milbrandt said. "Another problem with current testing is the shortage of certain lab supplies that are required to process viral samples. We have developed a method to process the saliva samples that doesn't require these specialized supplies."

Meanwhile, Missouri's state health director said he won't follow new recommendations by U.S. officials against testing people who have been in close contact with infected people.

The new guidance was posted earlier this week on the website of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The agency previously advised testing for close contacts, but Monday that was changed to say testing is no longer recommended for symptom-less people who were within 6 feet of an infected person for more than 15 minutes.