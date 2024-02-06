Washington University dean of students facing porn charge

ST. LOUIS -- A dean of students at Washington University in St. Louis has been indicted on federal child pornography charge, the U.S. attorney's office in St. Louis said Monday.

Justin Carroll, 67, of University City, Missouri, is charged with access with intent to view child pornography. Bond was set at $100,000.

Carroll could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted. His attorney, Paul D'Agrosa, did not respond to a message seeking comment.

In addition to serving as dean of students, Carroll was interim athletic director at Washington University before announcing earlier this month he was retiring for personal reasons, ending a 36-year career at the university.