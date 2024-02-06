Was your home damaged in a tornado? Here's what to do next

Deadly storms in the past two weeks have unleashed dozens of tornadoes in the United States, mainly in the South and Midwest, killing at least 63 people and damaging or destroying hundreds of people’s homes.

This year's early severe weather, especially in the Midwest, is part of a trend seen over the past few years, according to Bill Bunting, chief of forecast operations at the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma.

"We are entering the time of the year where the potential for severe weather increases and much more of the U.S. becomes at risk,” Bunting said this week in a email.

An average of 1,200 tornadoes hit the country yearly, and the United States will probably get more killer supercells spawning tornadoes and hail as the world warms, according to a recent study.

That study also warns the lethal storms will edge eastward to strike more frequently in populous Southern states like Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee. But tornadoes can happen any time of year and have been reported in all 50 states, according to NOAA’s National Severe Storms Laboratory.

What should you do if your home is destroyed or severely damaged, once you are safe?

FOCUS ON YOUR SAFETY

The word people most commonly use to describe their mindset after a natural disaster is “overwhelmed," according to United Policyholders, a nonprofit that advocates for insurance consumers.

“Our basic guidance is to first focus on you and your family’s safety,” said Amy Bach, United Policyholders' executive director.

Next, if possible, she recommends photographing and documenting damaged and destroyed property — without entering severely damaged buildings — and determining whether further damage can be prevented through the use of tarps, fans or other methods.

Finding safe and comfortable temporary shelter and getting a copy of your current insurance policy are important next steps. When you’re safe, have an idea of the extent of your home’s damage, have shelter, and notify your insurance company.