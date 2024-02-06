All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsApril 6, 2023

Was your home damaged in a tornado? Here's what to do next

Deadly storms in the past two weeks unleashed dozens of tornadoes that killed at least 63 people and damaged or destroyed hundreds of people's homes. An average of 1,200 tornadoes hit the country yearly, and a recent study shows the United States will probably get more killer supercells that spawn tornadoes and hail as the world warms. But the National Severe Storms Laboratory says tornadoes can happen any time of year and have been reported in all 50 states. If your home is destroyed or severely damaged, make sure you're safe first. Then check resources to figure out what to do next.

By LISA BAUMANN ~ Associated Press
Patty Stanfilld-Seabaugh looks over one of her family's homes, which was completely destroyed by the tornado. (Megan Burke ~ Southeast Missourian)
Patty Stanfilld-Seabaugh looks over one of her family's homes, which was completely destroyed by the tornado. (Megan Burke ~ Southeast Missourian)Megan Burke ~ Southeast Missourian

Deadly storms in the past two weeks have unleashed dozens of tornadoes in the United States, mainly in the South and Midwest, killing at least 63 people and damaging or destroying hundreds of people’s homes.

This year's early severe weather, especially in the Midwest, is part of a trend seen over the past few years, according to Bill Bunting, chief of forecast operations at the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma.

"We are entering the time of the year where the potential for severe weather increases and much more of the U.S. becomes at risk,” Bunting said this week in a email.

An average of 1,200 tornadoes hit the country yearly, and the United States will probably get more killer supercells spawning tornadoes and hail as the world warms, according to a recent study.

That study also warns the lethal storms will edge eastward to strike more frequently in populous Southern states like Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee. But tornadoes can happen any time of year and have been reported in all 50 states, according to NOAA’s National Severe Storms Laboratory.

What should you do if your home is destroyed or severely damaged, once you are safe?

FOCUS ON YOUR SAFETY

The word people most commonly use to describe their mindset after a natural disaster is “overwhelmed," according to United Policyholders, a nonprofit that advocates for insurance consumers.

“Our basic guidance is to first focus on you and your family’s safety,” said Amy Bach, United Policyholders' executive director.

Next, if possible, she recommends photographing and documenting damaged and destroyed property — without entering severely damaged buildings — and determining whether further damage can be prevented through the use of tarps, fans or other methods.

Finding safe and comfortable temporary shelter and getting a copy of your current insurance policy are important next steps. When you’re safe, have an idea of the extent of your home’s damage, have shelter, and notify your insurance company.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

HOW'S YOUR INSURANCE?

Tornado damage is generally covered under homeowner's and renter's insurance policies. But you’ll want to read your insurance policy to know your deductible costs and what is covered, Bach said. If damage is minor to moderate, it might not cost as much to repair as the deductible in your policy.

“We tell people not to rush and to instead take stock and get situated before making any decisions,” she said. “Know that you’ll get solicited (by contractors), and in the first 48 hours, the shock and the trauma generally means you’re not in your best decision-making mode."

For temporary, immediate housing, people often turn to a shelter opened by a local government, the American Red Cross or other organizations.

In addition to providing a place to sleep, water and meals, Red Cross services — all of which are free — can sometimes also include child care, information about disaster-related resources in the community, and access to case workers to help you with disaster recovery.

People also may need to access insurance to cover longer-term housing, for rebuilding a home and/or replacing belongings, including vehicles.

Keep receipts for hotel bills, clothing and meals while displaced, and take notes on the calls you make to insurance companies, including the numbers you call, the people spoken to, dates and times, and what was said.

KEEP UP PAYMENTS

If your residence is temporarily uninhabitable or destroyed, the Red Cross recommends notifying utility companies and other services so they can stop billing you immediately. Paying insurance premiums and rent or mortgage should be your highest priority, according to the Red Cross.

Call any creditors and ask for more time to pay. Most creditors will be willing to work with you, especially if you notify them before a payment is due, the Red Cross said.

Overall, most people have a very steep learning curve after a tornado or other natural disaster because people think they'll be OK if they have insurance.

“But for many people, that’s just one piece of getting back as close to where you were,” Bach said. “Losing a home is very much like a death in the family.”

The Red Cross also has a section on its website dedicated to recovering emotionally after a disaster.

“Try to accept whatever reactions you may have," the organization advises on the website. “Look for ways to take one step at a time and focus on taking care of your disaster-related needs and those of your family.”

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 9
Biden and Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday, t...
NewsNov. 9
Governor-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugura...
NewsNov. 8
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council spec...
NewsNov. 8
Justice Department brings criminal charges in Iranian murder...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christmas ornament
NewsNov. 8
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christmas ornament
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
NewsNov. 7
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
NewsNov. 7
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
NewsNov. 7
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
Water main breaks on David Street
NewsNov. 7
Water main breaks on David Street
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
NewsNov. 7
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
NewsNov. 6
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy