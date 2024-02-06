Warrant info released on Cape Girardeau County Sheriff chase suspect

Federal warrant information has been released on the suspect who evaded Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's deputies during a chase Monday, March 27.

Deputies located Austin Burton, 26, around 2 p.m. Monday southbound on U.S. 61 near Fruitland. Burton is wanted on a federal warrant.

Burton allegedly violated his supervised federal release by allegedly possessing a weapon as a felon. Burton also has two outstanding state warrants for alleged felony possession of a controlled substance.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office, Burton allegedly fled during an attempted traffic stop Monday. Deputies launched a pursuit; spike strips were deployed but failed to stop Burton's vehicle.