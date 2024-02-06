All sections
NewsMarch 29, 2023

Warrant info released on Cape Girardeau County Sheriff chase suspect

Federal warrant information has been released on the suspect who evaded Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's deputies during a chase Monday, March 27. Deputies located Austin Burton, 26, around 2 p.m. Monday southbound on U.S. 61 near Fruitland. Burton is wanted on a federal warrant...

Nathan English
Burton
BurtonAustin

Federal warrant information has been released on the suspect who evaded Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's deputies during a chase Monday, March 27.

Deputies located Austin Burton, 26, around 2 p.m. Monday southbound on U.S. 61 near Fruitland. Burton is wanted on a federal warrant.

Burton allegedly violated his supervised federal release by allegedly possessing a weapon as a felon. Burton also has two outstanding state warrants for alleged felony possession of a controlled substance.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office, Burton allegedly fled during an attempted traffic stop Monday. Deputies launched a pursuit; spike strips were deployed but failed to stop Burton's vehicle.

The chase continued to southern parts of Cape Girardeau before deputies lost Burton. His vehicle was later spotted in Cape Girardeau. As of Tuesday morning, March 28, Burton was still not in custody.

The sheriff's office said, in an update to the original Facebook post, that Burton will be facing additional charges in connection with Monday's incident.

Law enforcement is considering him dangerous, the post said.

Anyone with information regarding Burton's whereabouts may reach out to the sheriff's office.

