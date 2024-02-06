WAPPAPELLO, Mo. — “It’s just unreal,” biologist Dave Knuth said as he pulled dozens of small, young-of-the-year crappies from a net on Wappapello Lake the morning of Oct. 24. “We’ve probably recorded at least a thousand of them the last three days.”

At the next net, the story was the same.

Knuth, a biologist with Missouri Department of Conservation Fisheries Management, along with fellow biologist Jason Crites and graduate student Joey Root, were conducting the annual trapnetting survey of crappies on Wappapello Lake, which helps determine the amount and size distribution of fish in the lake.

During the survey, 20 nets are set in strategic locations along the shoreline to catch cruising crappies. The nets, Crites said, typically are set in water from 5.5 to 9 feet deep.

With the nets in the water for three nights, the information gathered gives biologists an idea of what’s happening with the fish.

Biologist Dave Knuth, center, and graduate student Joey Root bring a trap net into their boat while biologist Jason Crites controls the vessel during last week's crappie survey on Wappapello Lake. Paul Davis ~ Daily American Republic

“We can look at growth rates and the size structure and get a good idea of what’s going on,” Knuth said.

The sheer number of young crappies caught this year makes Knuth cautiously optimistic because it sets the lake up for better fishing in the future.

“This is the best recruitment year we’ve had in at least seven or eight years,” he said, “so this is a rebuilding year.”

On the flipside, he remains cautious for a couple of reasons.

The first is the number of black crappies in the lake, which number around half of the overall total. They grow much slower than white crappies, rarely reaching 9 inches long, and their numbers have increased dramatically over the last decade. The younger ones also compete with white crappies for food in the early years of their lives.