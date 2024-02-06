Walmart, Sam's Club locations to administer coronavirus vaccine

Several Walmart and Sam's Club locations in the region will soon begin administering COVID-19 vaccine doses as part of a new federal program.

The U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program will begin Friday, and eligible customers may schedule an appointment at www.walmart.com/COVIDvaccine and www.samsclub.com/covid.

As of Wednesday, those eligible to receive a vaccine in Missouri included health care workers, emergency services providers and those with medical conditions putting them at risk.

People working in critical infrastructure fields will be the next group eligible to receive a vaccine dose.

Walmart officials said it makes sense for the company to serve as a vaccine distributor.