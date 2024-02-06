Walmart, Sam's Club locations to administer coronavirus vaccine

Several Walmart and Sam's Club locations in the region will soon begin administering COVID-19 vaccine doses as part of a new federal program.
The U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program will begin Friday, and eligible customers may schedule an appointment at www.walmart.com/COVIDvaccine and www.samsclub.com/covid.
As of Wednesday, those eligible to receive a vaccine in Missouri included health care workers, emergency services providers and those with medical conditions putting them at risk.
People working in critical infrastructure fields will be the next group eligible to receive a vaccine dose.
Walmart officials said it makes sense for the company to serve as a vaccine distributor.
"Ninety percent of the country lives within 10 miles of a Walmart. We're committed to helping people live better — and healthier lives — in Missouri, and we take that role very seriously," said Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president, Health & Wellness. "We want to help the country re-open, but we can only achieve that through widespread COVID-19 vaccination. We're proud to work together with the federal government, states, communities, customers and associates to expand access to the vaccine and reach that goal."
Gov. Mike Parson praised the program.
"We welcome the opportunity to work with our federal partners and provide an additional avenue for Missourians to receive a COVID-19 vaccine," he said. "This partnership will be a great help in expanding vaccine access and getting more doses into arms as quickly and efficiently as possible."
Among the stores participating in the program:
Walmart is partnering with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and states to move as quickly as possible to help administer vaccines to eligible populations in participating states. For a list of stores in each state administering the vaccine under the federal agreement, visit www.corporate.walmart.com/covid-vaccine. Appointments are available seven days a week, but exact timing will vary based on local availability of the vaccine.