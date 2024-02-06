All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJuly 15, 2020

Walk to End Alzheimer's to be held online this year due to coronavirus

The Cape Girardeau Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held virtually this year, due to COVID-19, the Alzheimer’s Association recently announced. The walk will still take place Sept. 19, but instead of meeting at a central point, participants are encouraged to walk as individuals or small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across Cape Girardeau...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
People take part in the Walk to End Alzheimer's on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Cape Girardeau County Park North in Cape Girardeau.
People take part in the Walk to End Alzheimer's on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Cape Girardeau County Park North in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

The Cape Girardeau Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held virtually this year, due to COVID-19, the Alzheimer’s Association recently announced.

The walk will still take place Sept. 19, but instead of meeting at a central point, participants are encouraged to walk as individuals or small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across Cape Girardeau.

“This year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be everywhere,” Stacy Tew-Lovasz, Greater Missouri Alzheimer’s Association chapter president, said in the announcement. “The pandemic is changing how we walk, but it doesn’t change the need to walk. With the dollars raised, the Alzheimer’s Association can continue to provide care and support to families during these difficult times while also advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and prevention.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

New features are being added to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s mobile app. Participants can track their steps and distance, follow a virtual Walk path, manage fundraisers and more.

More than 120,000 people in Missouri are living with Alzheimer’s disease — the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. More than 319,000 caregivers also live in Missouri.

Registration and more information may be found at www.alz.org/walk.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 12
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve...
NewsOct. 11
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university o...
NewsOct. 11
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, ...
NewsOct. 11
Cape native Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation ad...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
NewsOct. 11
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
NewsOct. 10
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
NewsOct. 10
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
NewsOct. 10
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
NewsOct. 10
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
NewsOct. 10
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
NewsOct. 10
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy