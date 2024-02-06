Walk to End Alzheimer's to be held online this year due to coronavirus

The Cape Girardeau Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held virtually this year, due to COVID-19, the Alzheimer’s Association recently announced.

The walk will still take place Sept. 19, but instead of meeting at a central point, participants are encouraged to walk as individuals or small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across Cape Girardeau.

“This year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be everywhere,” Stacy Tew-Lovasz, Greater Missouri Alzheimer’s Association chapter president, said in the announcement. “The pandemic is changing how we walk, but it doesn’t change the need to walk. With the dollars raised, the Alzheimer’s Association can continue to provide care and support to families during these difficult times while also advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and prevention.”