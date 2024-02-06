Walk to End Alzheimer's slated for Oct. 9 in Cape Girardeau

For Sarah Kellogg, the annual Walk to End Alzheimer's is a personal experience as much as it is an advocative one.

She has attended each walk since 2017 in support of her two aunts who have Alzheimer's and in memory of her grandmother who died because of the disease.

Next month, Kellogg and hundreds more will once again show their support for victims of Alzheimer's. The Cape Girardeau Walk to End Alzheimer's begins at 9 a.m. Oct. 9 at Cape County Park South.

"It's just one of the most moving experiences to be a part of as we walk to honor those who are either going through or were lost to the disease," Kellogg said. Kellogg, an Oak Ridge native, has served as a chairwoman for the event since 2019.

The Cape Girardeau Walk to End Alzheimer's is part of a national effort to raise funds for Alzheimer's awareness and research. The walk is free, however, participants and community members are welcome to donate to the cause, Kellogg said.