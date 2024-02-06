Walk to End Alzheimer's slated for Oct. 9 in Cape Girardeau

For Sarah Kellogg, the annual Walk to End Alzheimer's is a personal experience as much as it is an advocative one.
She has attended each walk since 2017 in support of her two aunts who have Alzheimer's and in memory of her grandmother who died because of the disease.
Next month, Kellogg and hundreds more will once again show their support for victims of Alzheimer's. The Cape Girardeau Walk to End Alzheimer's begins at 9 a.m. Oct. 9 at Cape County Park South.
"It's just one of the most moving experiences to be a part of as we walk to honor those who are either going through or were lost to the disease," Kellogg said. Kellogg, an Oak Ridge native, has served as a chairwoman for the event since 2019.
The Cape Girardeau Walk to End Alzheimer's is part of a national effort to raise funds for Alzheimer's awareness and research. The walk is free, however, participants and community members are welcome to donate to the cause, Kellogg said.
Donations stay local, and go toward Alzheimer's research and support programs for caregivers or people with the disease. So far, the event has raised $24,707 of its $110,000 goal.
The Walk to End Alzheimer's includes a flower ceremony where participants will receive pinwheel "forget-me-not" flowers. Each flower's color symbolizes how Alzheimer's affected the holder. Purple symbolizes those who lost someone to the disease, blue signifies those diagnosed with Alzheimer's and yellow represents caregivers.
Organizers held last year's Walk to End Alzheimer's virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, COVID-19 safety measures will be implemented, including social distancing, contactless registration and hand sanitizing stations.
As someone who's helped care for a loved one with Alzheimer's, Kellogg said her greatest takeaway from each year's event is hope.
"If you go to the walk and you find someone else who's going through this, it helps you to strengthen your ability to make it through," Kellogg said.
Those interested in attending may register at the event or online at www.act.alz.org.
