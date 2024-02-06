Walk for Women draws hundreds to Cape streets

Southeast Missouri State University student-athletes walked with community members to promote awareness of women’s issues and raise funds for student-athlete scholarships Saturday in Cape Girardeau.

Senior associate athletics director Cindy Gannon, organizer of the Walk for Women, said the event is in its 10th year.

“It’s just been an amazing event,” Gannon said.

“We wanted to take the opportunity to celebrate women’s athletics,” Gannon said while acknowledging money raised at the event goes toward a fund for all student-athlete scholarships.

While exact totals were not immediately available Saturday, Gannon said over the entire 10 years of the walk, “We’ve raised close to half a million dollars,” adding it’s a tribute to the community’s generosity.

About 450 people walked in Saturday’s event, Gannon said. As of the walk’s start, 22 teams had signed up, and 165 donors were listed on the official event website.

The website listed donations of $37,740 as of Saturday afternoon.

About 100 members of the football team made a tunnel for walkers at the event’s outset, Gannon added.

“Probably 200 student-athletes are walking today,” Gannon said.

The walk began at Houck Field House on Southeast’s campus, and covered sections of North Henderson Avenue, Normal Avenue and North Pacific Street.

LaiAra Reagans, who works in Southeast’s admissions office, said this event is important to her not only as a staff member of the university, but also as a former student-athlete herself.

“It’s super important to support female athletes,” she said, adding there are a lot of student-athletes her office works with directly.