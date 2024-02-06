Voting, building community emphasized at annual NAACP dinner

Unity and the importance of voting were the focuses of the Cape Girardeau branch of the NAACPï¿½s second annual Freedom Fund Dinner on Saturday evening at Rayï¿½s Plaza Banquet Center in Cape Girardeau.

Ron North, president of the local chapter, said the Cape Girardeau branch began as an advocacy group, and itï¿½s ï¿½kind of evolved over the years.ï¿½

ï¿½Our unit is more interested in what we can do and how we can work with other organizations and make a better community, and kind of get people to stop looking at ï¿½the others,ï¿½ and start looking at each other, because we belong to one another and weï¿½ve got to take care of one another,ï¿½ North said.

He also said he believes everyone should vote, and it should be ï¿½almost mandatory.ï¿½

ï¿½We ought to do whatever we have to do to make it as easy as possible for people to vote ...ï¿½ North said. ï¿½We do voter education ... and last year we held a forum of all the people that were running, and invited people out from the community to come ask questions. We try to educate them, and get them resources.ï¿½

When asked how he would respond to someone who doesnï¿½t think its necessary to vote, North said, ï¿½All you have to do is look around and see when things are getting bad, and when it seems like ï¿½the other-ismsï¿½ are starting to rise up and have a voice, where people who use the fact that youï¿½re not like them ... thatï¿½s where your vote becomes really important. If you donï¿½t vote, we have things that are happening right now in our country. Thereï¿½s this huge divide.ï¿½

The eveningï¿½s keynote speaker, the Rev. Ron Webb, pastor of Mount Calvary Powerhouse Church in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, spoke on several topics but they all had the same theme: emphasizing the importance of embracing opportunities and the need for community.

ï¿½We spend too much time worrying about what other people think about us. And what they think about you doesnï¿½t make you who you are,ï¿½ Webb said. ï¿½Donï¿½t worry about the critics. Godï¿½s gonna use the haters to help you. ... Sometimes all we need is the right person at the right time to open the right door.ï¿½

Webb encouraged everyone to ï¿½get out and voteï¿½ because ï¿½the power of one vote, it makes a difference.ï¿½

ï¿½Work it this year. Stop complaining about who you donï¿½t like in office, and do something about it,ï¿½ Webb said. ï¿½Get out and vote. Because, listen, if you donï¿½t get out and vote, you have no right to talk.ï¿½