Voting, building community emphasized at annual NAACP dinner

Unity and the importance of voting were the focuses of the Cape Girardeau branch of the NAACPï¿½s second annual Freedom Fund Dinner on Saturday evening at Rayï¿½s Plaza Banquet Center in Cape Girardeau.
Ron North, president of the local chapter, said the Cape Girardeau branch began as an advocacy group, and itï¿½s ï¿½kind of evolved over the years.ï¿½
ï¿½Our unit is more interested in what we can do and how we can work with other organizations and make a better community, and kind of get people to stop looking at ï¿½the others,ï¿½ and start looking at each other, because we belong to one another and weï¿½ve got to take care of one another,ï¿½ North said.
He also said he believes everyone should vote, and it should be ï¿½almost mandatory.ï¿½
ï¿½We ought to do whatever we have to do to make it as easy as possible for people to vote ...ï¿½ North said. ï¿½We do voter education ... and last year we held a forum of all the people that were running, and invited people out from the community to come ask questions. We try to educate them, and get them resources.ï¿½
When asked how he would respond to someone who doesnï¿½t think its necessary to vote, North said, ï¿½All you have to do is look around and see when things are getting bad, and when it seems like ï¿½the other-ismsï¿½ are starting to rise up and have a voice, where people who use the fact that youï¿½re not like them ... thatï¿½s where your vote becomes really important. If you donï¿½t vote, we have things that are happening right now in our country. Thereï¿½s this huge divide.ï¿½
The eveningï¿½s keynote speaker, the Rev. Ron Webb, pastor of Mount Calvary Powerhouse Church in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, spoke on several topics but they all had the same theme: emphasizing the importance of embracing opportunities and the need for community.
ï¿½We spend too much time worrying about what other people think about us. And what they think about you doesnï¿½t make you who you are,ï¿½ Webb said. ï¿½Donï¿½t worry about the critics. Godï¿½s gonna use the haters to help you. ... Sometimes all we need is the right person at the right time to open the right door.ï¿½
Webb encouraged everyone to ï¿½get out and voteï¿½ because ï¿½the power of one vote, it makes a difference.ï¿½
ï¿½Work it this year. Stop complaining about who you donï¿½t like in office, and do something about it,ï¿½ Webb said. ï¿½Get out and vote. Because, listen, if you donï¿½t get out and vote, you have no right to talk.ï¿½
Melissa Stickel, executive director of the Caring Council and co-chairwoman of Authentic Voices, said she wants people to vote, but she wants people to be ï¿½educated voters.ï¿½
ï¿½Authentic Voices and NAACP work really close in partnership. We also advocate for people engaging in their civic duty,ï¿½ Stickel said. ï¿½We also really want to educate people, too, so that theyï¿½re voting with substance behind it.ï¿½
Stickel said she thinks one of the important things is acquiring ï¿½mass action.ï¿½
ï¿½If everybody in your district were voting or if everybody in your community were voting, then you can see the impact of your vote,ï¿½ Stickel said. ï¿½But itï¿½s clearly hard when the majority of one segment of the population is voting but then only one or two in another part are voting. I think thatï¿½s more so than not being educated.ï¿½
Loretta Prater, a local author and retired Southeast Missouri State University dean of the College of Health and Human Services, was also in attendance Saturday, and said itï¿½s ï¿½just a disgrace when people say stuff like, ï¿½My vote doesnï¿½t count.ï¿½ï¿½
ï¿½There are people who died for the right to vote. ... Every vote counts, and itï¿½s so important to get out there and vote. ... Let your voice be heard, because I just think of the blood that was shed, people just dying trying to vote,ï¿½ Prater said.
In addition to a silent auction to support the cause, awards were presented by Southeastï¿½s assistant director of academic support centerï¿½s Tameka Randle, pastor Renita Green, North and Stephanie Small. Accolades included the NAACP scholarship to Kayla Turner of Caruthersville, Missouri; the Presidentï¿½s Award to Pat McBride Thompson; and the Dr. Edward Spicer Excellence in Education Award to Cape Girardeau Central High School faculty member Theresa Taylor.
jhartwig@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3632
Pertinent address:
3257 William St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.