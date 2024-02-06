All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsFebruary 19, 2018

Voting, building community emphasized at annual NAACP dinner

Unity and the importance of voting were the focuses of the Cape Girardeau branch of the NAACPï¿½s second annual Freedom Fund Dinner on Saturday evening at Rayï¿½s Plaza Banquet Center in Cape Girardeau. Ron North, president of the local chapter, said the Cape Girardeau branch began as an advocacy group, and itï¿½s ï¿½kind of evolved over the years.ï¿½ ...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig
The Rev. Ron Webb presents the keynote speech Saturday at the NAACP 2018 Freedom Fund Dinner at Ray's Plaza Banquet Center in Cape Girardeau.
The Rev. Ron Webb presents the keynote speech Saturday at the NAACP 2018 Freedom Fund Dinner at Ray's Plaza Banquet Center in Cape Girardeau.Fred Lynch ~ Southeast Missourian

Unity and the importance of voting were the focuses of the Cape Girardeau branch of the NAACPï¿½s second annual Freedom Fund Dinner on Saturday evening at Rayï¿½s Plaza Banquet Center in Cape Girardeau.

Ron North, president of the local chapter, said the Cape Girardeau branch began as an advocacy group, and itï¿½s ï¿½kind of evolved over the years.ï¿½

ï¿½Our unit is more interested in what we can do and how we can work with other organizations and make a better community, and kind of get people to stop looking at ï¿½the others,ï¿½ and start looking at each other, because we belong to one another and weï¿½ve got to take care of one another,ï¿½ North said.

He also said he believes everyone should vote, and it should be ï¿½almost mandatory.ï¿½

ï¿½We ought to do whatever we have to do to make it as easy as possible for people to vote ...ï¿½ North said. ï¿½We do voter education ... and last year we held a forum of all the people that were running, and invited people out from the community to come ask questions. We try to educate them, and get them resources.ï¿½

When asked how he would respond to someone who doesnï¿½t think its necessary to vote, North said, ï¿½All you have to do is look around and see when things are getting bad, and when it seems like ï¿½the other-ismsï¿½ are starting to rise up and have a voice, where people who use the fact that youï¿½re not like them ... thatï¿½s where your vote becomes really important. If you donï¿½t vote, we have things that are happening right now in our country. Thereï¿½s this huge divide.ï¿½

The eveningï¿½s keynote speaker, the Rev. Ron Webb, pastor of Mount Calvary Powerhouse Church in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, spoke on several topics but they all had the same theme: emphasizing the importance of embracing opportunities and the need for community.

ï¿½We spend too much time worrying about what other people think about us. And what they think about you doesnï¿½t make you who you are,ï¿½ Webb said. ï¿½Donï¿½t worry about the critics. Godï¿½s gonna use the haters to help you. ... Sometimes all we need is the right person at the right time to open the right door.ï¿½

Webb encouraged everyone to ï¿½get out and voteï¿½ because ï¿½the power of one vote, it makes a difference.ï¿½

ï¿½Work it this year. Stop complaining about who you donï¿½t like in office, and do something about it,ï¿½ Webb said. ï¿½Get out and vote. Because, listen, if you donï¿½t get out and vote, you have no right to talk.ï¿½

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Melissa Stickel, executive director of the Caring Council and co-chairwoman of Authentic Voices, said she wants people to vote, but she wants people to be ï¿½educated voters.ï¿½

ï¿½Authentic Voices and NAACP work really close in partnership. We also advocate for people engaging in their civic duty,ï¿½ Stickel said. ï¿½We also really want to educate people, too, so that theyï¿½re voting with substance behind it.ï¿½

Stickel said she thinks one of the important things is acquiring ï¿½mass action.ï¿½

ï¿½If everybody in your district were voting or if everybody in your community were voting, then you can see the impact of your vote,ï¿½ Stickel said. ï¿½But itï¿½s clearly hard when the majority of one segment of the population is voting but then only one or two in another part are voting. I think thatï¿½s more so than not being educated.ï¿½

Loretta Prater, a local author and retired Southeast Missouri State University dean of the College of Health and Human Services, was also in attendance Saturday, and said itï¿½s ï¿½just a disgrace when people say stuff like, ï¿½My vote doesnï¿½t count.ï¿½ï¿½

ï¿½There are people who died for the right to vote. ... Every vote counts, and itï¿½s so important to get out there and vote. ... Let your voice be heard, because I just think of the blood that was shed, people just dying trying to vote,ï¿½ Prater said.

In addition to a silent auction to support the cause, awards were presented by Southeastï¿½s assistant director of academic support centerï¿½s Tameka Randle, pastor Renita Green, North and Stephanie Small. Accolades included the NAACP scholarship to Kayla Turner of Caruthersville, Missouri; the Presidentï¿½s Award to Pat McBride Thompson; and the Dr. Edward Spicer Excellence in Education Award to Cape Girardeau Central High School faculty member Theresa Taylor.

jhartwig@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3632

Pertinent address:

3257 William St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 24
Vacancies in Cape Police Department decrease as Glueck takes...
NewsDec. 24
Cape Girardeau County officials take oaths of office
NewsDec. 22
Family dog sounds alarm in Cape house fire
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires from position in 32nd Circuit
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires from position in 32nd Circuit
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
Police report 12-21-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy