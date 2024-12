Voting, building community emphasized at annual NAACP dinner

Unity and the importance of voting were the focuses of the Cape Girardeau branch of the NAACP�s second annual Freedom Fund Dinner on Saturday evening at Ray�s Plaza Banquet Center in Cape Girardeau.

Ron North, president of the local chapter, said the Cape Girardeau branch began as an advocacy group, and it�s �kind of evolved over the years.�

�Our unit is more interested in what we can do and how we can work with other organizations and make a better community, and kind of get people to stop looking at �the others,� and start looking at each other, because we belong to one another and we�ve got to take care of one another,� North said.

He also said he believes everyone should vote, and it should be �almost mandatory.�

�We ought to do whatever we have to do to make it as easy as possible for people to vote ...� North said. �We do voter education ... and last year we held a forum of all the people that were running, and invited people out from the community to come ask questions. We try to educate them, and get them resources.�

When asked how he would respond to someone who doesn�t think its necessary to vote, North said, �All you have to do is look around and see when things are getting bad, and when it seems like �the other-isms� are starting to rise up and have a voice, where people who use the fact that you�re not like them ... that�s where your vote becomes really important. If you don�t vote, we have things that are happening right now in our country. There�s this huge divide.�

The evening�s keynote speaker, the Rev. Ron Webb, pastor of Mount Calvary Powerhouse Church in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, spoke on several topics but they all had the same theme: emphasizing the importance of embracing opportunities and the need for community.

�We spend too much time worrying about what other people think about us. And what they think about you doesn�t make you who you are,� Webb said. �Don�t worry about the critics. God�s gonna use the haters to help you. ... Sometimes all we need is the right person at the right time to open the right door.�

Webb encouraged everyone to �get out and vote� because �the power of one vote, it makes a difference.�

�Work it this year. Stop complaining about who you don�t like in office, and do something about it,� Webb said. �Get out and vote. Because, listen, if you don�t get out and vote, you have no right to talk.�