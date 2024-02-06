All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsNovember 25, 2019

Volunteers pack 10,000 meals destined for Haiti

As a craft fair commandeered The Bridge Church’s usual home at the Osage Centre, the nondenominational church moved its Sunday ministry to the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex for a Kids Against Hunger food-packing event. The Bridge Church co-pastors Laura and Rocky Strand said their “portable church” began working with Kids Against Hunger as their mission project last year, and chose to do so again this year during their temporary, annual displacement during the local craft fair weekend...

Ben Matthews
Volunteers from The Bridge Church pose for a photo in front of a Kids Against Hunger truck loaded with 10,000 meals destined for Haiti after a meal-packing event Sunday at the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex.
Volunteers from The Bridge Church pose for a photo in front of a Kids Against Hunger truck loaded with 10,000 meals destined for Haiti after a meal-packing event Sunday at the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex.BEN MATTHEWS

As a craft fair commandeered The Bridge Church’s usual home at the Osage Centre, the nondenominational church moved its Sunday ministry to the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex for a Kids Against Hunger food-packing event.

The Bridge Church co-pastors Laura and Rocky Strand said their “portable church” began working with Kids Against Hunger as their mission project last year, and chose to do so again this year during their temporary, annual displacement during the local craft fair weekend.

“We just felt like it was such a great way for people to give on an international field,” Laura said. “We can’t send 150 people to Haiti, but we can certainly all get involved together.”

As music filled the air, the hands of about 150 volunteers young and old prepared, packaged and loaded 10,000 meals into a Kids Against Hunger truck in an hour and a half.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“We put the manpower together and buy the meals, then come and put it together and Kids Against Hunger takes it from there,” Rocky said.

Volunteers with The Bridge Church prepare 10,000 meals to be sent to Haiti during a Kids Against Hunger meal-packing event Sunday at the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex.
Volunteers with The Bridge Church prepare 10,000 meals to be sent to Haiti during a Kids Against Hunger meal-packing event Sunday at the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex.Submitted

The Bridge Church was founded Feb. 25, 2018, and regularly meets at 10 a.m. Sundays in the conference rooms at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.

“When you think about the scope of feeding 10,000 people, that’s seems huge,” Laura said. “We are humbled and blessed that we get to do this and be a part of something this big.”

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test re...
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close f...
NewsDec. 10
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly ...
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
NewsDec. 10
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
NewsDec. 9
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
NewsDec. 7
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
NewsDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for March
NewsDec. 6
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for March
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy