Volunteers pack 10,000 meals destined for Haiti

As a craft fair commandeered The Bridge Church’s usual home at the Osage Centre, the nondenominational church moved its Sunday ministry to the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex for a Kids Against Hunger food-packing event.

The Bridge Church co-pastors Laura and Rocky Strand said their “portable church” began working with Kids Against Hunger as their mission project last year, and chose to do so again this year during their temporary, annual displacement during the local craft fair weekend.

“We just felt like it was such a great way for people to give on an international field,” Laura said. “We can’t send 150 people to Haiti, but we can certainly all get involved together.”

As music filled the air, the hands of about 150 volunteers young and old prepared, packaged and loaded 10,000 meals into a Kids Against Hunger truck in an hour and a half.