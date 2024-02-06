In observance of Memorial Day, 700 American flags are set to line the Avenue of Flags route at Cape County Park North in honor of deceased veterans — but not without the help of dedicated veterans, patriots and volunteers.

Beginning at 6 a.m. Monday, Avenue of Flags chairman and U.S. Navy retired Capt. Dave Cantrell will oversee the flag placement with members of the Adult Teen Challenge Mid America lawn care crew.

And he’s still looking for more helpers, he said Friday afternoon.

Cantrell said 15 flags were added this year, which means 15 families will be putting out flags for the first time Monday. One family is traveling from Texas.

When Cantrell began overseeing the display three years ago, there were only 300 flags, he said.

“Teen Challenge helps me get them out, and then I have to strictly rely on volunteers to recover them,” Cantrell said.

And the flags would be on display the whole weekend if there were LED lights along the route — which is the next phase, he said.

“This isn’t a park plan; this is an Avenue of Flags plan,” he said. “All these things we do, we rely on volunteers and the generosity of the community,” Cantrell said, adding the new Freedom Wall at Cape County Park North cost nearly $200,000.

Cantrell said he would prefer civic clubs or organizations get committed to a holiday, so he’s not always “begging for help.”