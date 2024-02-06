Volunteers needed for sheltering of homeless

An emergency virtual community meeting will take place at noon Thursday, Nov. 30, to discuss needed volunteers and donations to help provide temporary overnight shelter for Cape Girardeau homeless residents during extreme winter weather.

An email sent out by Elizabeth Shelton, executive director of the United Way of Southeast Missouri (UWSEMO), on Tuesday, Nov. 28, stated the temperature that night was forecast to drop below freezing; however, the Salvation Army would not be able to open its shelter because of lack of volunteers.

"This is the busiest time of year for the Salvation Army, and we simply do not have enough volunteers ready to go to open tonight," Shelton stated in the letter.

Shelton said various organizations would be providing funds to shelter people in hotel rooms.

She said UWSEMO set up a website where people can register for the virtual meeting. According to the website, items to be discussed will include fundraising, volunteers, resources and "strategies for helping our unhoused neighbors during winter storms."

The link to the website is www.unitedwayofsemo.org/winter-sheltering.

After registering, an email will be sent with the link to access the meeting.

"It will be a 'What can you bring to the table?' kind of meeting. How are you able to contribute? And I don't just mean financially," Shelton said. "Many hands make light work and, in the same way, the brainpower of many more people in this community will be very beneficial to this cause."

Shelton said it would be ideal for a church or another organization to donate the use of a basement or gymnasium to be used as a shelter.